Patch Notes:

- Edited Japanese and Chinese Localization

- Fixed Tutorials Sounds being louder than other sound effects

- Fixed shield SFX volume from Ozugo

- Fixed rendering sort of Rakz corals and Foul Breath skill

- Fixed the relics bug causing bosses to keep attacking after being dead

- Edited Elite Wizards and Final boss health

- Edited elite monsters and bosses' behaviour, like reducing idle time

- Reduce the number of summons with the Pet Wand

- Reduce the projectile's damage of the pet wand's summons

- Increase creature's stats improvement per level

