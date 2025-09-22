 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20077296 Edited 22 September 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:
- Edited Japanese and Chinese Localization
- Fixed Tutorials Sounds being louder than other sound effects
- Fixed shield SFX volume from Ozugo
- Fixed rendering sort of Rakz corals and Foul Breath skill
- Fixed the relics bug causing bosses to keep attacking after being dead
- Edited Elite Wizards and Final boss health
- Edited elite monsters and bosses' behaviour, like reducing idle time
- Reduce the number of summons with the Pet Wand
- Reduce the projectile's damage of the pet wand's summons
- Increase creature's stats improvement per level

