Patch Notes:
- Edited Japanese and Chinese Localization
- Fixed Tutorials Sounds being louder than other sound effects
- Fixed shield SFX volume from Ozugo
- Fixed rendering sort of Rakz corals and Foul Breath skill
- Fixed the relics bug causing bosses to keep attacking after being dead
- Edited Elite Wizards and Final boss health
- Edited elite monsters and bosses' behaviour, like reducing idle time
- Reduce the number of summons with the Pet Wand
- Reduce the projectile's damage of the pet wand's summons
- Increase creature's stats improvement per level
