Hey everyone!

We're back with an autumn update for Korter 1996!

This update is packed with bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and a few extra story-beats, interactions and items. You can safely use your existing save game and see the newly added items, and if you already completed the game, I would recommend experiencing the ending again!





Content changes:

Improved UI for the start of the game

Improved credits sequence with “where are they now” pictures

Wallpaper and colour enhancements in the Mechanic’s apartment

More items for the Seamstress

Recoloured the cat





Bug fixes:

Continued fixes to decrease the chance of the pink screen bug on Mac

Fixed a couple of sprite sorting and placement issues

Fixed an incorrect post-it label on the liquid puzzle

Fixed the "Plushie Picnic" achievement triggering

Fixed a layering issue on the PC

Made sure you can pet the cat, even after you completed all the content in that apartment!





The path ahead for Korter 1996 definitely features a few more of these updates. We launched the game with the full story we wanted to tell and a generally bug free path from start to end, so we're really proud of that! But we’re not quite done yet. For future updates we want to make every apartment feel really lived in, and make sure every character's story is properly realised and has a satisfying finale. Next up, we’ll do a big items update, making the decorating part more interesting and versatile.





In other exciting news…

Starting now: Spelkollektivet 8th Anniversary Sale!

That means;

- Korter 1996 is 20% off!

- Korter 1996 is 50% off if you purchase the Spelkollektivet Mega Bundle!





It means a lot to be included since Spel has been the place that supported us throughout the development of Korter.





Thanks for supporting us and playing our game :)

Flan, Mari-Anna, Brian & Mitsuko <3



