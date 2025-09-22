 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20077243 Edited 22 September 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We're back with an autumn update for Korter 1996! 

This update is packed with bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and a few extra story-beats, interactions and items. You can safely use your existing save game and see the newly added items, and if you already completed the game, I would recommend experiencing the ending again!


Content changes:

  • Improved UI for the start of the game

  • Improved credits sequence with “where are they now” pictures

  • Wallpaper and colour enhancements in the Mechanic’s apartment

  • More items for the Seamstress

  • Recoloured the cat


Bug fixes:

  • Continued fixes to decrease the chance of the pink screen bug on Mac

  • Fixed a couple of sprite sorting and placement issues

  • Fixed an incorrect post-it label on the liquid puzzle

  • Fixed the "Plushie Picnic" achievement triggering

  • Fixed a layering issue on the PC

  • Made sure you can pet the cat, even after you completed all the content in that apartment!


The path ahead for Korter 1996 definitely features a few more of these updates. We launched the game with the full story we wanted to tell and a generally bug free path from start to end, so we're really proud of that! But we’re not quite done yet. For future updates we want to make every apartment feel really lived in, and make sure every character's story is properly realised and has a satisfying finale. Next up, we’ll do a big items update, making the decorating part more interesting and versatile.


In other exciting news…

Starting now: Spelkollektivet 8th Anniversary Sale!

That means;

 - Korter 1996 is 20% off!

 - Korter 1996 is 50% off if you purchase the Spelkollektivet Mega Bundle!


It means a lot to be included since Spel has been the place that supported us throughout the development of Korter.


Thanks for supporting us and playing our game :)

Flan, Mari-Anna, Brian & Mitsuko <3


