22 September 2025 Build 20077169 Edited 22 September 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We meditated by an Ando Tree and now Ando Acolyte works properly!


    Updates:
  • Ando Acolyte now retroactively grants stamina for trees unlocked before learning the skill. (WOOOO!)

    Bugs Fixed:
  • Empty crafting recipe added to inventory when purchased from Paolo
  • Wrong player animation when on date at the hot springs
  • The medallion button was working before mother gives it to the player during tutorial
  • Missing tooltip with names and prices for items sold at the Conservatory and Paolo's shop
  • If you press escape to cancel the teleport stone once it starts teleporting you you get sent to 0,0
  • Wrong hair color in Beardini Hat takeOffGlider animation
  • Small Earth rock had weird shadow
  • Updated some character animation images
  • Hair and skin turning green when using the Magic Man’s mirror
  • Active abilities showing () for spirits with custom names or names in other than English language
  • Added missing hammer in hammerDown animation for Wavy Hair
  • It was possible to gift [REDACTED] to villagers

