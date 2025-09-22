We meditated by an Ando Tree and now Ando Acolyte works properly!
- Updates:
- Ando Acolyte now retroactively grants stamina for trees unlocked before learning the skill. (WOOOO!)
Bugs Fixed:
- Empty crafting recipe added to inventory when purchased from Paolo
- Wrong player animation when on date at the hot springs
- The medallion button was working before mother gives it to the player during tutorial
- Missing tooltip with names and prices for items sold at the Conservatory and Paolo's shop
- If you press escape to cancel the teleport stone once it starts teleporting you you get sent to 0,0
- Wrong hair color in Beardini Hat takeOffGlider animation
- Small Earth rock had weird shadow
- Updated some character animation images
- Hair and skin turning green when using the Magic Man’s mirror
- Active abilities showing () for spirits with custom names or names in other than English language
- Added missing hammer in hammerDown animation for Wavy Hair
- It was possible to gift [REDACTED] to villagers
Changed files in this update