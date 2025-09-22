greetings and well met, friends!

after a week in the beta branch, the update received several hotfixes and is now available for everyone to play!

perfect timing, as the game will be going on sale due to taking part in the Serbian Games Week event ( poz, momci :-] ), as well as the No Time to Loot event! the sale begins today and will last for a few days, so if you're waiting for a sign to buy ToK, here it is!

if you've missed the previous update, you can find the patch notes for that here

besides everything listed there, this update will contain the following additional changes:

Update v1.3d

-Fixed issue with Golden Goblin braziers remaining lit after loading a save where the Goblin wasn't used.

-Buffed the +Armor/Dodge given by The Knuckleduster unique ring

-Increased chance of the new Lower Dungeons 1 room spawning

-Fixed several issues with the spawning and saving of the new Lower Dungeons 1 room

-Fixed Athanasi's weapons being a misaligned when walking

-Fixed some minor Bestiary issues

-Added new sounds

-Added 5 achievements

and that's it for now!

i hope you have fun with the update! do let me know if you encounter any bugs or errors, and let me know if you have any thoughts or feedback!

all the best

-osur