Improved

- Ability to hide sonners/notifications via settings

- In training tab, have a section for comments from trainer, jockey and stablehand. Trainer comments if the horse still has potential, jockey comments their relationship and stablehand comments on health.

- Added MVP of encyclopedia just to get it out, there is now kinda like tooltip text for most areas, it's easier to expand once it's out. It can also support pictures and gifs, so it's future proof in that way.



Fixed

- Knowledge gain in scouting table no longer shows values over 100%

- Sonners appearing during world generation

- When simming to next foal birth, it simms +1 day so that they actually get born

- If a person died, got poached or was in daily turnover, they did not clear their responsibilities for trainer, jockey or stablehand

- Made betting a bit safer from crashes

- Race results page now respects localization options

- Made it so that prefered distance is one number to look cleaner

- For metrics in prefered race distance and race length, changed to not show abbriviation since this was actually hiding information (e.g. 1K race could mean 1000M or 1900M)