Major 22 September 2025 Build 20076878 Edited 22 September 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Delve into three completely new dungeon biomes, face dangerous new foes, and uncover legendary treasures. Enjoy improved gameplay, fresh mechanics, and a revised audiovisual experience. All this and more is now available with the release of the massive and long-awaited Adventure Update.

Contest Results

I am also happy to announce the winner of the Name the Pirate Grog contest! Congratulations to Bartoscs for his winning entry:

Plunder Punch: A fiery blend of tropical fruits and dark spiced rum, brewed to fuel brawls and bad decisions.

The competition was fierce, with many hilarious and creative submissions that made it tough to choose just one. Here are some of my personal favorites as honorable mentions:

Jawslosh: Tired of teeth? Jawslosh is for you!
(by PaulusMax)

The Grogfather: An offer your liver can't refuse. May cause brain damage.
(by Nay)

Ocean Tonic: May contain one or more of the following: kerosene, peanuts, propylene glycol, grog, artificial sweeteners, other tree nuts, sulfuric acid, rum, acetone, apples, axle grease, and/or pepperoni. (by CrisisSDK)

Thanks for everyone who participated and congratulations to the winner!

Changelog

Below follows the full list of changes coming with the Adventure Update:

Smuggler Cove:

  • Added new smuggler cove dungeon type

  • Added new cave opening mesh

  • Added many new pirate-themed models

  • Added new ship models

  • Added new ocean ambient sound

  • Added new ocean shader

  • Added new smuggler cove themed soundtrack

Pirates:

  • Added new Pirate enemy species

  • Added Pirate Deckand

  • Added Pirate Brigand

  • Added Pirate Harpooner

  • Added Pirate Officer

  • Added Pirate Captain

  • Added grog drinking ability

  • Added concussion bomb throwing ability

  • Added grog throwing ability

  • Added new pirate-themed equipment

  • Added tutorial note for Pirates

Drowned:

  • Added new Drowned enemy species

  • Added Drowned Sailor

  • Added Drowned Mariner

  • Added Drowned Gunner

  • Added Drowned Admiral

  • Added Drowned Leviathan

  • Added cursed puddle ability

  • Added sea curse ability

  • Added sacrifice ability

  • Added new drowned-themed equipment

  • Added new water blood particle

  • Added tutorial note for Drowned

Forest Hideout:

  • Added forest hideout dungeon type

  • Added new forest hideout terrains

  • Added many new forest-themed models

  • Updated flower grass mesh

  • Added new forest themed soundtrack

Outlaws:

  • Added new Outlaw enemy species

  • Added Outlaw Recruit

  • Added Outlaw Saboteur

  • Added Outlaw Archer

  • Added Outlaw Executioner

  • Added Outlaw Veteran

  • Added flanking ability

  • Added crippling ability

  • Added trap throwing ability

  • Added new outlaw-themed equipment

  • Added tutorial note for Outlaws

Wildlings:

  • Added new Wildling enemy species

  • Added Wildling Forester

  • Added Wildling Scout

  • Added Wildling Hunter

  • Added Wildling Druid

  • Added Stone Giant

  • Added potion drinking ability

  • Added thorn spell ability

  • Added giant stomp ability

  • Added new wildling-themed equipment

  • Added tutorial note for Wildlings

  • Added stone golem vocalizations

Swamp:

  • Added new swamp dungeon type

  • Added new cave opening mesh

  • Added new swamp terrains

  • Added many new swamp-themed models

  • Added new tunnel mound enemy spawns

  • Added new swamp themed soundtrack

Demons:

  • Added Demonic Terror

  • Changed crystal hearts in boss dungeon to only spawn Demonic Terrors

  • Revised demon mini boss models

  • Added Duelist legendary trait to demon warrior mini boss

  • Added Ghostborn legendary trait to demon mage mini boss

  • Added new demon vocalizations

Legendary Enemies:

  • Added legendary enemy system

  • Added Treasurer legendary trait

  • Added Ironhide legendary trait

  • Added Mentalist legendary trait

  • Added Breacher legendary trait

  • Added Ghostborn legendary trait

  • Added Rogue legendary trait

  • Added Overlord legendary trait

  • Added Duelist legendary trait

  • Added Leecher legendary trait

  • Added hundreds of legendary enemy names

  • Added legendary enemy popup

  • Added legendary enemy zoom effect

  • Added legendary enemy discovery sound

  • Added enchanted equipment drops to legendary enemies

New Gameplay Mechanics:

  • Added dynamic ambush system

  • Added ambush tutorial popup

  • Added new ambush notification and sound

  • Added legendary chests

  • Added new legendary lockpicking minigame

  • Added legendary chest tutorial popup

  • Added boss reinforcement system

  • Added new reinforcement notification and sound

  • Added soul shrine mechanic

  • Added soul shrine spawns to dungeons

  • Added soul shrine selection popup

  • Added soul shrine sounds

  • Added reputation system

  • Added reputation reward from completing quests

  • Made reputation affect quest rewards

  • Made reputation affect merchant prices

  • Removed charisma skill

  • Removed trading skill

  • Added 10 reputation ranks

  • Changed upper district quest to require reputation

World Overhaul:

  • Increased max dungeon level to 40

  • Increased max enemy level to 40

  • Improved enemy spawning variety

  • Improved dungeon spawning variety

  • Added higher level enemy variants

  • Added random enchanted equipment drops

Outpost Improvements:

  • Added option to skip construction timers

  • Added crafting workbenches to laboratory

  • Changed advanced recipes to require alchemy lab

  • Changed advanced blueprints to require workshop

  • Added workbench to forge

  • Crafting now considers items in outpost chest

  • Updated outpost tutorials

  • Removed crystal sound in laboratory

NPC Improvements:

  • Implemented the ability for NPCs to equip bows

  • Added new NPC bow animations

  • Improved enemy power attack animations

  • Changed enemy power attack to be stationary

  • Increased enemy power attack damage

  • Added new enemy aggro sounds

  • Added enemy buff glow effect

  • Added enemy buff particle effect

  • Added appearance randomizer for pirates, drowned, outlaws and wildlings

  • Added new sounds to NPC idle actions

  • Added footstep sounds for large enemies

  • Added human female vocalizations

Level Generator Improvements:

  • Added new exterior dungeon generator

  • Added new terrain shader

  • Added system to spawn species dependend objects

  • Revised loot spawning algorithm

  • Revised chest spawning algorithm

  • Revised chest loot generation

  • Added new variants for cave house puzzle location

  • Added new variants for secret cave house

  • Added new variants for secret sewer area

  • Added new variants for secret castle cellar

  • Added new variants for secret root cellar

Additions:

  • Added noon weather

  • Added night weather

  • Added toxic storm weather

  • Added mind strom weather

  • Added blood rain

  • Added demonic weather

  • Added new dramatic soundtrack for exterior levels with crystal hearts

  • Added weather dependend vegitation wind animation

  • Added new system to dynamically light buildings

  • Added new audio zones for believable ocean sounds

  • Added player blinding effect

  • Added pirate grog item

  • Added new area traps

  • Added new lockpick skill to make legendary locks easier

  • Added new lockpick skill to pick locked dungeon doors

  • Moved lockpicking skill to craftsman skill tree

  • Added Ghostform legendary trait to necromancer at graveyard

Improvements:

  • Changed enemy hunting quests to target enemy groups instead of specific enemies

  • Improved objective description for enemy hunting quests

  • Changed some dialog of enemy hunting quests

  • Revised all barrel meshes

  • Revised all crate meshes

  • Improved color of swamp vegitation

  • Improved willow tree meshes

  • Improved water shader

  • Improved AI Patrol Networks

  • Improved rain weather

  • Improved sunset weather

  • Improved enemy attack behavior

  • Improved god ray effect

  • Improved fog rendering

  • Fixed vegitation shader

  • Remixed ambience sounds

  • Remixed soundtrack

  • Updated quests to include new enemy types

  • Updated quests to include new dungeons types

  • Refined quest dialogs to reflect the changes of this update

  • Removed enemy type dependency from combat challenges

  • Renamed combat challenge quest titles

  • Changed poison immunity to affect damage not chance

  • Improved appearance of vegitation

  • Improved impact and ragdoll physics

  • Improved enemy saving

  • Revised all loot chest models

  • Improved item physics to prevent falling through ground

  • Revised treasure hunt quests

  • Added email address field to bug report form

  • Added emission light to enemies with glowing eyes

  • Added new save game importer for better savegame compatibility

  • Increased default soundtrack volume

  • Decreased default ambience volume

  • Improved hit detection triggers

  • Improved player interaction detection to be more responsive

  • Changed coin pouch to drop random amount of gold

  • Skipping dialogs does not interrupt voiceover anymore

  • Improved block detection to register earlier

  • Added sounds for all citizen idle actions

  • Added safety to protect quest depended items from disappearing

UI & UX Improvements:

  • Added new legendary equipment popup

  • Added new legendary equipment discovery sound

  • Made chest container names more descriptive

  • Added glow to outpost doors

  • Added stacking for text insertions

  • Added permanent notification to leave dungeon

Engine Update:

  • Migrated to Unity 2021 LTS

  • Updated Post Processing Stack

  • Updated Post Processing Effects

  • Improved Performance

  • Reduced Stuttering

  • Improved Loading Times

  • Improved and expanded editor tooling

Assets:

  • Added many new sound effects

  • Added over 150 new objects

  • Added human female vocalizations

  • Added more human male vocalizations

  • Added new dungeon icons

  • Revised all blood particles

  • Removed old unused assets

Balancing:

  • Reduced default lockpick break chance

  • Rebalanced item rarity values

  • Decreased sell value of treasure maps

  • Increased stamina damage of kicks

  • Decreased enemy attack speed

  • Added glancing damage system

  • Increased damage of two-handed weapons

  • Decreased bow headshot damage

  • Increased health drain of Doomed enchantment

  • Rebalanced facility construction costs

  • Changed Organic enchantment to increase drop chance by 100%

  • Increased XP gain from higher level enemies

  • Increased XP gain from quests

  • Increased health for boss enemies

  • Increased quest item spawn chance

  • Decreased effect of Raiding enchantment

  • Decreased health of ranged enemies

  • Increased enemy stun time

  • Slightly increased kick push force

  • Increase base player attack speed

Fixes:

  • Fixed ambient occlusion rendering through vegitation

  • Fixed outline effect rendering through vegitation

  • Fixed outline effect rendering through water

  • Fixed enemy attacker count calculated incorrectly

  • Fixed some status effects from penetrating blocks

  • Fixed vegitation shader

  • Fixed flowers not receiving wind force

  • Fixed vegitation shadow rendering

  • Fixed bows now working with Soulbound enchantment

  • Fixed Hungry enchantment not working

  • Fixed Ranger Bow having no texture

  • Fixed doing power attack without energy points to prevent normal attack

  • Fixed being able to interact with outpost door while expansion is already in progress

  • Fixed enemy spawn in castle dungeon being too close to player spawn

  • Fixed lag spike when outpost facilities are completed

  • Fixed chest loot bonus enchantment not working

  • Fixed some castle puzzle gates not spawning replacement when inactive

  • Fixed bug with intersecting dungeons rooms

  • Fixed incorrect german localizations

  • Fixed two different skills being called "Thoughness"

  • Fixed bug with saving upgraded equipment on equipment displays in player bedroom

  • Fixed bug with main quest where Aurelia would take in souls multiple times

  • Fixed leather armor in intro level not getting picked up immediately

  • Fixed power attack not pushing trainer in intro level

  • Fixed error when torch goes out

  • Fixed not being able to trade with herb witch right after completing her quest

  • Fixed bug turning inventory scroll bar invisible

  • Fixed quest items not being delivered

  • Fixed quest status sometimes not updating when required quest items are removed

  • Fixed a number of typos

