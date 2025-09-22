Delve into three completely new dungeon biomes, face dangerous new foes, and uncover legendary treasures. Enjoy improved gameplay, fresh mechanics, and a revised audiovisual experience. All this and more is now available with the release of the massive and long-awaited Adventure Update.
Contest Results
I am also happy to announce the winner of the Name the Pirate Grog contest! Congratulations to Bartoscs for his winning entry:
Plunder Punch: A fiery blend of tropical fruits and dark spiced rum, brewed to fuel brawls and bad decisions.
The competition was fierce, with many hilarious and creative submissions that made it tough to choose just one. Here are some of my personal favorites as honorable mentions:
Jawslosh: Tired of teeth? Jawslosh is for you!
(by PaulusMax)
The Grogfather: An offer your liver can't refuse. May cause brain damage.
(by Nay)
Ocean Tonic: May contain one or more of the following: kerosene, peanuts, propylene glycol, grog, artificial sweeteners, other tree nuts, sulfuric acid, rum, acetone, apples, axle grease, and/or pepperoni. (by CrisisSDK)
Thanks for everyone who participated and congratulations to the winner!
Changelog
Below follows the full list of changes coming with the Adventure Update:
Smuggler Cove:
Added new smuggler cove dungeon type
Added new cave opening mesh
Added many new pirate-themed models
Added new ship models
Added new ocean ambient sound
Added new ocean shader
Added new smuggler cove themed soundtrack
Pirates:
Added new Pirate enemy species
Added Pirate Deckand
Added Pirate Brigand
Added Pirate Harpooner
Added Pirate Officer
Added Pirate Captain
Added grog drinking ability
Added concussion bomb throwing ability
Added grog throwing ability
Added new pirate-themed equipment
Added tutorial note for Pirates
Drowned:
Added new Drowned enemy species
Added Drowned Sailor
Added Drowned Mariner
Added Drowned Gunner
Added Drowned Admiral
Added Drowned Leviathan
Added cursed puddle ability
Added sea curse ability
Added sacrifice ability
Added new drowned-themed equipment
Added new water blood particle
Added tutorial note for Drowned
Forest Hideout:
Added forest hideout dungeon type
Added new forest hideout terrains
Added many new forest-themed models
Updated flower grass mesh
Added new forest themed soundtrack
Outlaws:
Added new Outlaw enemy species
Added Outlaw Recruit
Added Outlaw Saboteur
Added Outlaw Archer
Added Outlaw Executioner
Added Outlaw Veteran
Added flanking ability
Added crippling ability
Added trap throwing ability
Added new outlaw-themed equipment
Added tutorial note for Outlaws
Wildlings:
Added new Wildling enemy species
Added Wildling Forester
Added Wildling Scout
Added Wildling Hunter
Added Wildling Druid
Added Stone Giant
Added potion drinking ability
Added thorn spell ability
Added giant stomp ability
Added new wildling-themed equipment
Added tutorial note for Wildlings
Added stone golem vocalizations
Swamp:
Added new swamp dungeon type
Added new cave opening mesh
Added new swamp terrains
Added many new swamp-themed models
Added new tunnel mound enemy spawns
Added new swamp themed soundtrack
Demons:
Added Demonic Terror
Changed crystal hearts in boss dungeon to only spawn Demonic Terrors
Revised demon mini boss models
Added Duelist legendary trait to demon warrior mini boss
Added Ghostborn legendary trait to demon mage mini boss
Added new demon vocalizations
Legendary Enemies:
Added legendary enemy system
Added Treasurer legendary trait
Added Ironhide legendary trait
Added Mentalist legendary trait
Added Breacher legendary trait
Added Ghostborn legendary trait
Added Rogue legendary trait
Added Overlord legendary trait
Added Duelist legendary trait
Added Leecher legendary trait
Added hundreds of legendary enemy names
Added legendary enemy popup
Added legendary enemy zoom effect
Added legendary enemy discovery sound
Added enchanted equipment drops to legendary enemies
New Gameplay Mechanics:
Added dynamic ambush system
Added ambush tutorial popup
Added new ambush notification and sound
Added legendary chests
Added new legendary lockpicking minigame
Added legendary chest tutorial popup
Added boss reinforcement system
Added new reinforcement notification and sound
Added soul shrine mechanic
Added soul shrine spawns to dungeons
Added soul shrine selection popup
Added soul shrine sounds
Added reputation system
Added reputation reward from completing quests
Made reputation affect quest rewards
Made reputation affect merchant prices
Removed charisma skill
Removed trading skill
Added 10 reputation ranks
Changed upper district quest to require reputation
World Overhaul:
Increased max dungeon level to 40
Increased max enemy level to 40
Improved enemy spawning variety
Improved dungeon spawning variety
Added higher level enemy variants
Added random enchanted equipment drops
Outpost Improvements:
Added option to skip construction timers
Added crafting workbenches to laboratory
Changed advanced recipes to require alchemy lab
Changed advanced blueprints to require workshop
Added workbench to forge
Crafting now considers items in outpost chest
Updated outpost tutorials
Removed crystal sound in laboratory
NPC Improvements:
Implemented the ability for NPCs to equip bows
Added new NPC bow animations
Improved enemy power attack animations
Changed enemy power attack to be stationary
Increased enemy power attack damage
Added new enemy aggro sounds
Added enemy buff glow effect
Added enemy buff particle effect
Added appearance randomizer for pirates, drowned, outlaws and wildlings
Added new sounds to NPC idle actions
Added footstep sounds for large enemies
Added human female vocalizations
Level Generator Improvements:
Added new exterior dungeon generator
Added new terrain shader
Added system to spawn species dependend objects
Revised loot spawning algorithm
Revised chest spawning algorithm
Revised chest loot generation
Added new variants for cave house puzzle location
Added new variants for secret cave house
Added new variants for secret sewer area
Added new variants for secret castle cellar
Added new variants for secret root cellar
Additions:
Added noon weather
Added night weather
Added toxic storm weather
Added mind strom weather
Added blood rain
Added demonic weather
Added new dramatic soundtrack for exterior levels with crystal hearts
Added weather dependend vegitation wind animation
Added new system to dynamically light buildings
Added new audio zones for believable ocean sounds
Added player blinding effect
Added pirate grog item
Added new area traps
Added new lockpick skill to make legendary locks easier
Added new lockpick skill to pick locked dungeon doors
Moved lockpicking skill to craftsman skill tree
Added Ghostform legendary trait to necromancer at graveyard
Improvements:
Changed enemy hunting quests to target enemy groups instead of specific enemies
Improved objective description for enemy hunting quests
Changed some dialog of enemy hunting quests
Revised all barrel meshes
Revised all crate meshes
Improved color of swamp vegitation
Improved willow tree meshes
Improved water shader
Improved AI Patrol Networks
Improved rain weather
Improved sunset weather
Improved enemy attack behavior
Improved god ray effect
Improved fog rendering
Fixed vegitation shader
Remixed ambience sounds
Remixed soundtrack
Updated quests to include new enemy types
Updated quests to include new dungeons types
Refined quest dialogs to reflect the changes of this update
Removed enemy type dependency from combat challenges
Renamed combat challenge quest titles
Changed poison immunity to affect damage not chance
Improved appearance of vegitation
Improved impact and ragdoll physics
Improved enemy saving
Revised all loot chest models
Improved item physics to prevent falling through ground
Revised treasure hunt quests
Added email address field to bug report form
Added emission light to enemies with glowing eyes
Added new save game importer for better savegame compatibility
Increased default soundtrack volume
Decreased default ambience volume
Improved hit detection triggers
Improved player interaction detection to be more responsive
Changed coin pouch to drop random amount of gold
Skipping dialogs does not interrupt voiceover anymore
Improved block detection to register earlier
Added sounds for all citizen idle actions
Added safety to protect quest depended items from disappearing
UI & UX Improvements:
Added new legendary equipment popup
Added new legendary equipment discovery sound
Made chest container names more descriptive
Added glow to outpost doors
Added stacking for text insertions
Added permanent notification to leave dungeon
Engine Update:
Migrated to Unity 2021 LTS
Updated Post Processing Stack
Updated Post Processing Effects
Improved Performance
Reduced Stuttering
Improved Loading Times
Improved and expanded editor tooling
Assets:
Added many new sound effects
Added over 150 new objects
Added human female vocalizations
Added more human male vocalizations
Added new dungeon icons
Revised all blood particles
Removed old unused assets
Balancing:
Reduced default lockpick break chance
Rebalanced item rarity values
Decreased sell value of treasure maps
Increased stamina damage of kicks
Decreased enemy attack speed
Added glancing damage system
Increased damage of two-handed weapons
Decreased bow headshot damage
Increased health drain of Doomed enchantment
Rebalanced facility construction costs
Changed Organic enchantment to increase drop chance by 100%
Increased XP gain from higher level enemies
Increased XP gain from quests
Increased health for boss enemies
Increased quest item spawn chance
Decreased effect of Raiding enchantment
Decreased health of ranged enemies
Increased enemy stun time
Slightly increased kick push force
Increase base player attack speed
Fixes:
Fixed ambient occlusion rendering through vegitation
Fixed outline effect rendering through vegitation
Fixed outline effect rendering through water
Fixed enemy attacker count calculated incorrectly
Fixed some status effects from penetrating blocks
Fixed vegitation shader
Fixed flowers not receiving wind force
Fixed vegitation shadow rendering
Fixed bows now working with Soulbound enchantment
Fixed Hungry enchantment not working
Fixed Ranger Bow having no texture
Fixed doing power attack without energy points to prevent normal attack
Fixed being able to interact with outpost door while expansion is already in progress
Fixed enemy spawn in castle dungeon being too close to player spawn
Fixed lag spike when outpost facilities are completed
Fixed chest loot bonus enchantment not working
Fixed some castle puzzle gates not spawning replacement when inactive
Fixed bug with intersecting dungeons rooms
Fixed incorrect german localizations
Fixed two different skills being called "Thoughness"
Fixed bug with saving upgraded equipment on equipment displays in player bedroom
Fixed bug with main quest where Aurelia would take in souls multiple times
Fixed leather armor in intro level not getting picked up immediately
Fixed power attack not pushing trainer in intro level
Fixed error when torch goes out
Fixed not being able to trade with herb witch right after completing her quest
Fixed bug turning inventory scroll bar invisible
Fixed quest items not being delivered
Fixed quest status sometimes not updating when required quest items are removed
Fixed a number of typos
Changed files in this update