

Delve into three completely new dungeon biomes, face dangerous new foes, and uncover legendary treasures. Enjoy improved gameplay, fresh mechanics, and a revised audiovisual experience. All this and more is now available with the release of the massive and long-awaited Adventure Update.



Contest Results

I am also happy to announce the winner of the Name the Pirate Grog contest! Congratulations to Bartoscs for his winning entry:



Plunder Punch: A fiery blend of tropical fruits and dark spiced rum, brewed to fuel brawls and bad decisions.



The competition was fierce, with many hilarious and creative submissions that made it tough to choose just one. Here are some of my personal favorites as honorable mentions:



Jawslosh: Tired of teeth? Jawslosh is for you!

(by PaulusMax)



The Grogfather: An offer your liver can't refuse. May cause brain damage.

(by Nay)



Ocean Tonic: May contain one or more of the following: kerosene, peanuts, propylene glycol, grog, artificial sweeteners, other tree nuts, sulfuric acid, rum, acetone, apples, axle grease, and/or pepperoni. (by CrisisSDK)



Thanks for everyone who participated and congratulations to the winner!

Changelog

Below follows the full list of changes coming with the Adventure Update:



Smuggler Cove:

Added new smuggler cove dungeon type

Added new cave opening mesh

Added many new pirate-themed models

Added new ship models

Added new ocean ambient sound

Added new ocean shader

Added new smuggler cove themed soundtrack

Pirates:

Added new Pirate enemy species

Added Pirate Deckand

Added Pirate Brigand

Added Pirate Harpooner

Added Pirate Officer

Added Pirate Captain

Added grog drinking ability

Added concussion bomb throwing ability

Added grog throwing ability

Added new pirate-themed equipment

Added tutorial note for Pirates

Drowned:

Added new Drowned enemy species

Added Drowned Sailor

Added Drowned Mariner

Added Drowned Gunner

Added Drowned Admiral

Added Drowned Leviathan

Added cursed puddle ability

Added sea curse ability

Added sacrifice ability

Added new drowned-themed equipment

Added new water blood particle

Added tutorial note for Drowned

Forest Hideout:

Added forest hideout dungeon type

Added new forest hideout terrains

Added many new forest-themed models

Updated flower grass mesh

Added new forest themed soundtrack

Outlaws:

Added new Outlaw enemy species

Added Outlaw Recruit

Added Outlaw Saboteur

Added Outlaw Archer

Added Outlaw Executioner

Added Outlaw Veteran

Added flanking ability

Added crippling ability

Added trap throwing ability

Added new outlaw-themed equipment

Added tutorial note for Outlaws

Wildlings:

Added new Wildling enemy species

Added Wildling Forester

Added Wildling Scout

Added Wildling Hunter

Added Wildling Druid

Added Stone Giant

Added potion drinking ability

Added thorn spell ability

Added giant stomp ability

Added new wildling-themed equipment

Added tutorial note for Wildlings

Added stone golem vocalizations

Swamp:

Added new swamp dungeon type

Added new cave opening mesh

Added new swamp terrains

Added many new swamp-themed models

Added new tunnel mound enemy spawns

Added new swamp themed soundtrack

Demons:

Added Demonic Terror

Changed crystal hearts in boss dungeon to only spawn Demonic Terrors

Revised demon mini boss models

Added Duelist legendary trait to demon warrior mini boss

Added Ghostborn legendary trait to demon mage mini boss

Added new demon vocalizations

Legendary Enemies:

Added legendary enemy system

Added Treasurer legendary trait

Added Ironhide legendary trait

Added Mentalist legendary trait

Added Breacher legendary trait

Added Ghostborn legendary trait

Added Rogue legendary trait

Added Overlord legendary trait

Added Duelist legendary trait

Added Leecher legendary trait

Added hundreds of legendary enemy names

Added legendary enemy popup

Added legendary enemy zoom effect

Added legendary enemy discovery sound

Added enchanted equipment drops to legendary enemies

New Gameplay Mechanics:

Added dynamic ambush system

Added ambush tutorial popup

Added new ambush notification and sound

Added legendary chests

Added new legendary lockpicking minigame

Added legendary chest tutorial popup

Added boss reinforcement system

Added new reinforcement notification and sound

Added soul shrine mechanic

Added soul shrine spawns to dungeons

Added soul shrine selection popup

Added soul shrine sounds

Added reputation system

Added reputation reward from completing quests

Made reputation affect quest rewards

Made reputation affect merchant prices

Removed charisma skill

Removed trading skill

Added 10 reputation ranks

Changed upper district quest to require reputation

World Overhaul:

Increased max dungeon level to 40

Increased max enemy level to 40

Improved enemy spawning variety

Improved dungeon spawning variety

Added higher level enemy variants

Added random enchanted equipment drops

Outpost Improvements:

Added option to skip construction timers

Added crafting workbenches to laboratory

Changed advanced recipes to require alchemy lab

Changed advanced blueprints to require workshop

Added workbench to forge

Crafting now considers items in outpost chest

Updated outpost tutorials

Removed crystal sound in laboratory

NPC Improvements:

Implemented the ability for NPCs to equip bows

Added new NPC bow animations

Improved enemy power attack animations

Changed enemy power attack to be stationary

Increased enemy power attack damage

Added new enemy aggro sounds

Added enemy buff glow effect

Added enemy buff particle effect

Added appearance randomizer for pirates, drowned, outlaws and wildlings

Added new sounds to NPC idle actions

Added footstep sounds for large enemies

Added human female vocalizations

Level Generator Improvements:

Added new exterior dungeon generator

Added new terrain shader

Added system to spawn species dependend objects

Revised loot spawning algorithm

Revised chest spawning algorithm

Revised chest loot generation

Added new variants for cave house puzzle location

Added new variants for secret cave house

Added new variants for secret sewer area

Added new variants for secret castle cellar

Added new variants for secret root cellar

Additions:

Added noon weather

Added night weather

Added toxic storm weather

Added mind strom weather

Added blood rain

Added demonic weather

Added new dramatic soundtrack for exterior levels with crystal hearts

Added weather dependend vegitation wind animation

Added new system to dynamically light buildings

Added new audio zones for believable ocean sounds

Added player blinding effect

Added pirate grog item

Added new area traps

Added new lockpick skill to make legendary locks easier

Added new lockpick skill to pick locked dungeon doors

Moved lockpicking skill to craftsman skill tree

Added Ghostform legendary trait to necromancer at graveyard

Improvements:

Changed enemy hunting quests to target enemy groups instead of specific enemies

Improved objective description for enemy hunting quests

Changed some dialog of enemy hunting quests

Revised all barrel meshes

Revised all crate meshes

Improved color of swamp vegitation

Improved willow tree meshes

Improved water shader

Improved AI Patrol Networks

Improved rain weather

Improved sunset weather

Improved enemy attack behavior

Improved god ray effect

Improved fog rendering

Fixed vegitation shader

Remixed ambience sounds

Remixed soundtrack

Updated quests to include new enemy types

Updated quests to include new dungeons types

Refined quest dialogs to reflect the changes of this update

Removed enemy type dependency from combat challenges

Renamed combat challenge quest titles

Changed poison immunity to affect damage not chance

Improved appearance of vegitation

Improved impact and ragdoll physics

Improved enemy saving

Revised all loot chest models

Improved item physics to prevent falling through ground

Revised treasure hunt quests

Added email address field to bug report form

Added emission light to enemies with glowing eyes

Added new save game importer for better savegame compatibility

Increased default soundtrack volume

Decreased default ambience volume

Improved hit detection triggers

Improved player interaction detection to be more responsive

Changed coin pouch to drop random amount of gold

Skipping dialogs does not interrupt voiceover anymore

Improved block detection to register earlier

Added sounds for all citizen idle actions

Added safety to protect quest depended items from disappearing

UI & UX Improvements:

Added new legendary equipment popup

Added new legendary equipment discovery sound

Made chest container names more descriptive

Added glow to outpost doors

Added stacking for text insertions

Added permanent notification to leave dungeon

Engine Update:

Migrated to Unity 2021 LTS

Updated Post Processing Stack

Updated Post Processing Effects

Improved Performance

Reduced Stuttering

Improved Loading Times

Improved and expanded editor tooling

Assets:

Added many new sound effects

Added over 150 new objects

Added human female vocalizations

Added more human male vocalizations

Added new dungeon icons

Revised all blood particles

Removed old unused assets

Balancing:

Reduced default lockpick break chance

Rebalanced item rarity values

Decreased sell value of treasure maps

Increased stamina damage of kicks

Decreased enemy attack speed

Added glancing damage system

Increased damage of two-handed weapons

Decreased bow headshot damage

Increased health drain of Doomed enchantment

Rebalanced facility construction costs

Changed Organic enchantment to increase drop chance by 100%

Increased XP gain from higher level enemies

Increased XP gain from quests

Increased health for boss enemies

Increased quest item spawn chance

Decreased effect of Raiding enchantment

Decreased health of ranged enemies

Increased enemy stun time

Slightly increased kick push force

Increase base player attack speed

Fixes: