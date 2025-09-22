 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20076842 Edited 22 September 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.3.29
- Add lucy-edit support to fal AI plugin (edit videos with prompt)
- Add 'Show effects' to audio plugin items context menu, allowing you to
access basic editing of audio items generated with AI
- Improved item selection responsivenes: you no longer have to wiggle
the mouse to select item when pressing S. If you are already hovering over item,
pressing S is enough
- Fix issue where adding fade in/out to audio might cause rendering to fail
when start / end was modified
- Fix crashes of some rares cases of app saving files and system blocking the operation

As always, update your plugins also, to try out the new plugins :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3126811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link