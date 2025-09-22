v1.3.29

- Add lucy-edit support to fal AI plugin (edit videos with prompt)

- Add 'Show effects' to audio plugin items context menu, allowing you to

access basic editing of audio items generated with AI

- Improved item selection responsivenes: you no longer have to wiggle

the mouse to select item when pressing S. If you are already hovering over item,

pressing S is enough

- Fix issue where adding fade in/out to audio might cause rendering to fail

when start / end was modified

- Fix crashes of some rares cases of app saving files and system blocking the operation



As always, update your plugins also, to try out the new plugins :)

