v1.3.29
- Add lucy-edit support to fal AI plugin (edit videos with prompt)
- Add 'Show effects' to audio plugin items context menu, allowing you to
access basic editing of audio items generated with AI
- Improved item selection responsivenes: you no longer have to wiggle
the mouse to select item when pressing S. If you are already hovering over item,
pressing S is enough
- Fix issue where adding fade in/out to audio might cause rendering to fail
when start / end was modified
- Fix crashes of some rares cases of app saving files and system blocking the operation
As always, update your plugins also, to try out the new plugins :)
