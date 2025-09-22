Hello wanderers, we hope you’re enjoying your adventure so far! We’ve received quite a few bug reports since launch so we would like to thank all of you for sharing your feedback, and for being so understanding and patient with us while we sort out these issues. Below is a list of the things that have been fixed for the latest patch:

Fixed an issue in which Pep Ups bonus words would refuse to be removed even after using the clear button or closing and reopening the game. This also seemed to affect normal words from time to time. This solution is temporary and remains under observation, some remaining issues may continue. Please let us know if you find any additional problems related to word equipping.

Fixed an issue in the words menu with mouse input in which word text color would stay white, even after being clicked and equipped. This issue was not present with controller input.

It is now possible to one shot the final boss in one turn without blocking progress. This also created an additional issue where player words would disappear after adding them to the slots array.

Pause menu buttons have been adjusted to avoid confusion. [MAIN MENU] is now [SAVE & QUIT] and [END EPISODE] has been moved down and changed to [ABANDON RUN].

The charge mechanic can only be used with attack actions now.

Fixed a softlock in the tutorial battle caused by pressing the end turn button and closing the pause menu at the same time.

Fixed a softlock that happens when defeating a boss while being hurt by the burn status effect with low HP.

Fixed a softlock in the items/discard menu when using a healing item while already having full HP. It is no longer possible to use healing items at full HP.

Fixed an issue in [EP5] in which getting caught by guards for not making them fall asleep would duplicate Ringo’s map sprite after returning to the map. This issue had the potential of corrupting save files if the game was forcefully closed while it was saving when this occurred. If anybody else has any issues with their save files because of this or for any other reason, reach out to us at hello@papercastlegames.com

and we’ll restore it for you.

Decreasing the frame rate in the settings menu would cause Treasure Get buttons to never spawn. This has been fixed and tested with all other available frame rates.