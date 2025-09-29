Hi Talisman fans! ːBlueTalismanː ːTalProToadː

We've just rolled out a small patch for Talisman: Digital Classic Edition, which includes the following changes and fixes:

Updated the graphics subsystem, to improve graphical performance across the game.

We've made some changes to the save data system to reduce stalls during gameplay.

Fixed a bug where the Ghoul was able to use more than one raised follower at a time. They now form an orderly queue, as they should. 🧟🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️

Previously, the Runes space would incorrectly override the ruling regarding ignoring spaces when you encounter a dragon scale. Now, if you encounter a dragon scale on the Runes space, the space won't affect any enemies you draw.

Fixed an issue where the Amateur Inventor card from The Clockwork Kingdom wouldn't give you a new invention.

The Devil's Minion character specifically says you can't use weapons or armour in battle, but this was also incorrectly effecting his ability to use armour in Psychic Combat (aka Craft Combat). This has now been fixed, so he can use armour in Psychic Combat as intended.

Some parts of the game were showing Polish translations instead of Italian when playing with Italian language selected - these parts now show the proper Italian text! 🇮🇹

Fixed a number of small issues with character abilities not always working as they should.

Fixed an issue where the background music would not always resume after a battle.