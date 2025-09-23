We continue to carefully listen to players’ feedback and implement changes to improve the game over time. Version 1.0.10 “Everyone Fights!” introduces two highly-requested features:

Penalty for deserters

One of the most disruptive behaviors in multiplayer battles continues to be players quitting matches prematurely, leaving their teammates at a significant disadvantage. That ends now. In the standard matchmaking mode, a system of progressive penalties is now in place: if a player quits a match and does not reconnect, they will receive a temporary ban from joining new games.

Each repeated violation increases the penalty duration — from 2 minutes for the first offense up to 3 hours for systematic deserters.

With this system, we aim to reduce the number of matches where teams are left at a disadvantage, helping to preserve balance and ensure a fairer gameplay experience for everyone.



“I have a single rule: everyone fights, no one quits!”

Gen. Bennet

Surrender Option

Alongside this, we are introducing the option to surrender during a match. This feature helps teams avoid drawn-out battles with no chance of victory, allowing them to move on more quickly to the next game and focus on new fights. It also gives players greater control over the flow of the match and the time they spend in it. The Surrender option is available in all game modes and lets teams end a battle without additional penalties: the match is simply recorded as a loss for one side and a win for the other.

A surrender vote can be initiated after 5 minutes of gameplay. Voting lasts for 30 seconds, after which the results are calculated automatically. A clear majority of votes within the team is required for the surrender to succeed. To prevent abuse, a new vote can only be started 5 minutes after the previous one.

This new system addresses two big problems. On the one hand, it allows players to end matches where the outcome is already obvious, sparing them from spending time in hopeless battles. On the other, it provides a fair and transparent tool for concluding matches, preventing premature exits and letting teams move on to the next fight more quickly.



“There is no dishonor in retreating to fight another day son!”

Col. Demidov

Anti-cheat

We continue to improve our tools to detect cheaters and adapt to the new cheating tools which are constantly being created/updated. Every update contains new anti-cheat measures, even if we don’t talk about them in detail to avoid giving information to the cheats’ users/creators.

If you encounter a case that you believe to be a cheat please report it at:

basupport@slitherine.com



Your report will be thoroughly reviewed by our support team and will result in a ban if we conclude that a player is indeed cheating.

We review such reports every day.

“Let me deal with those filthy cheaters my way.”

E. Morozova

Changelog:



Added:

Surrender feature.

The surrender feature is available in every game mode.

The team may call for surrender after spending 5 minutes in a game.

The surrender vote has a 5 minute cooldown after one vote has been rejected.

The surrender vote goes for 30 seconds. If you don’t vote it counts as a NO.

The number of votes needed to pass depends on your team size:

5 players: 4 votes;

4 players: 3 votes;

3 players: 2 votes;

2 players: 2 votes;

1 player: instant surrender.

Surrendering doesn’t incur any additional penalties, the match will be simply counted as “Defeat” for one side and “Win” for another.





Penalty for deserters

Penalty for deserters only applies in the standard game mode with matchmaking.

Players will be penalized if they leave a match without using the surrender function if there are still teammates in this match.

Penalty is progressive, each additional leave will increase the punishment.

Penalty progression is reset if no match is abandoned during 24h.

Whilst penalized, players can’t play any standard multiplayer matches any more.



Penalty timers:

2 min for 1st leave

5 min for 2nd leave

15 min for 3nd leave

30 min for 4th leave

60 min for 5th leave

180 min for 6th leave and above



Note: these values can be easily changed in our servers without requiring any client side update. If we consider these values ineffective or too harsh, we will tweak them.





Other new features:

The laser designation order now keeps in memory which target was designated if the line of sight is broken. If the target becomes available again it will be designated again automatically.

The laser designation order can be given on a unit out of range or behind an obstacle. This will put this target in memory and it will be designated automatically if the parameters become correct.

Added dynamic battle music in order to highlight the last minute of each phase.

Added a confirmation popup when deleting a battlegroup in the arsenal

Added new improved models for BMD-4, BTR-MDM, Kornet-D1 including a new armor upgrade.

You can now drag and drop when unloading units: The position where you pressed the button is where the troops will be unloaded and the position where you release the click is where the unloaded troops will go after being unloaded. If this position is a building they will automatically enter it.

General fixes & improvements:

Fixed the infamous crash to desktop upon leaving the game;

After this update if at least one player fails to connect to the game server, the match will be cancelled automatically.

Players who intentionally disconnect—by closing the game or unplugging their internet—before a match begins will be flagged as deserters if they fail to reconnect. If an entire team does this, all members will receive a deserter penalty.

Reconnect grace period increased by one minute (5 > 6)

Fixed various cases where players had game freeze due to another player disconnecting from the game

Fixed an issue with buildings textures flashing with various colours

Optimized textures of every infantry unit, which should reduce VRAM consumption.

Optimized infantry shader for Potato graphic preset.

Fixed an issue when direct unloading / loading from transport to building or building to transport resulting in infantry position desynchronization. (This was often misinterpreted as cheating because after the server had finished the resynchronizing process of such units they’d start to move back to their correct position with inadequate speed)

Fixed an issue when restarting a scenario could result in getting the default deck

Fixed an issue when switching ammo led to reset of the aiming process.

Fixed an issue where players could receive more or less money than they should at the end of phases (By default : 100pts per victory point scored by the enemy during this phase)

Fixed an issue where units refunded in a transport were not available to be spawned again.

Fixed an issue in “Forbidden waters” mission where players couldn’t get a Gold medal due to condition “Kill 50 enemy units with SSO or Spetsnaz VMF” not working

Fixed an issue during the drawing phase where players couldn’t see the icons already placed by players who loaded the map faster

Fixed various bugs of LUA node in Script editor. Improved LUA compatibility with game & added thorough FAQ of LUA node in Help section of the Editor.

Fixed an issue when Nodes’ data output pins sometimes triggering input flows before actually filling the data inputs

The new “Compare Unit” Node now properly supports spawn related data.

Fixed an issue where Strafing run order was inactive when a plane was out of gun ammo

Fixed an issue in the reinforcement menu, if multiple similar units were coming back to the battlegroup after being destroyed/refunded, the timer indicator didn’t necessarily display the shortest duration as it should have.

Fixed an issue where Sprint’s voice line was shouted by the units at the end of the sprint timer, instead of the beginning.

Fixed an issue where camera movement was still enabled while having the pause menu open

Fixed an issue where some AAs with static radars were able to move with their radar turned on while returning to base

Fixed an issue with friendly units’ labels blocking attack orders. Now the order is applied through ally labels.

Fixed an issue with the reinforcement menu having clickable areas in between unit cards leading to missclicks.

Fixed an issue when square selecting multiple airplanes was resulting in incorrect data being displayed in the selection panel of the unit.

Fixed an issue where orders were blocked by invisible UI elements on the right side of the screen.

Fixed an issue where usage of Tab hotkey while having a group of units selected lead to airplane being added to the group instead of selecting it

Fixed an issue where alert messages would be displayed even when the UI is switched off (F11 shortcut by default)

Fixed an issue where player was able to bind the same shortcut key for mutually exclusive actions

Fixed multiple cases of lobby’s UI being corrupted when joining it from the arsenal, the editor or initial loading screen.

Fixed an issue when deserters could gain elo if the match ended in a draw.

Fixed “Mentor” & “Supply raider” medals’ condition not working.

“Logistics officer” medal now require 20t of supplies instead of 25t

“Airborne” medal now require 20 airdropped units instead of 50 (Time to jump!)

Fixed “Guarding angel” medal not working correctly. (Pilots refunded inside transports didn’t count).

Fixed an issue with laser guided shells indefinitely orbiting around destroyed buildings. Sorry folks, the “laser disco ball party” is over.

Fixed an exploit when laser guided shells could almost endlessly follow a laser if you moved it further away as they approached it

Fixed an issue when LMUR wasn’t able to hit infantry in buildings in some cases

Fixed “UnloadCommand” node unloading immediately when target position was used in the node

Fixed an error that may occur when saving a local copy of scenario

Fixed LODs on KC-130

Fixed gun turret position on AH-1Z

Fixed infantry animation during the airdrop

Fixed unique 4th camo for Su-30SM

Various missiles VFX improvements (only for High or Ultra VFX Quality setting):

Updated lighting points on every missile, removed frequent flickering, added lighting for short range AA missiles, improved glowing effect.

APWKS (Fletcher) missiles now have proper effect for tracing/smoke trails

Updated night ambient on every map to improve the contrast and readability (except Snow Castle and Cold Harbour because of the snow already provided a nice contrast)

Improved day & morning visuals ambients

Various visual tweaks and improvements for the Hangar scene

Various visual tweaks for airport related objects

Several units received a new unique icon to help distinguish them: F-16CJ, Su-27SM, Su-35S, F/A-18D, AV-8B Harrier Plus, Su-25SM, Stryker ESV, UH-60M, UH-60M SOAR, UH-60 DAP, MH-47 SOAR, Ka-52 and Ka-52K

Baltiysk Invasion PvE solo/coop scenario has been improved to allow one more cooperative player (1-2 > 1-3)

On Balance

In parallel with the technical work of the programming team our game design team is working on gameplay improvements.

There are 3 levels of balance:

The balance between factions The balance between specializations within a faction The balance of units within specializations

And for each level the important factors are how popular options are and how well they perform in terms of win rate.



The previous patch (1.0.9) was aimed at the second and third level and successfully managed to rebalance the level of interest of previously overplayed and underplayed battlegroups.

The US Armored+SOF battlegroup, which was far ahead of all other options, has lost popularity.

Russian Coastal troops specialization which was very rarely played even though it was pretty powerful has gained a lot of attention and the Guard Tanks + Coastal troops battlegroup which was previously one of the least used combinations is now one of the most used.

Another consequence, this one unintended, was a shift of balance in favor of the Russian faction.

This is the consequence of the previous patch reducing the cost efficiency of the most overperforming units on both sides but not touching the power of the Coastal spec as its potential was not yet discovered by most players.

The previous balance ratio between release and 1.0.9 was 51.2% in favor of Russia and since this patch the disparity has increased to almost 54% so we need to improve that.

However it is also important to observe that above 2000 Elo the faction balance is much better and very close to 50/50 but that only concerns the top 5%. The main reason for that is the difference of design between the two factions:

Russia is designed as a mainly ground based power with masses of universal units that are pretty straightforward to use, while USA is designed as a more air based power with very powerful but more specialized units.

All those specialists correctly used and coordinated are very powerful but if used wrongly they perform very badly.

This new balance patch aims at re-establishing a better balance between the two factions for the majority of the players while trying to maintain a good balance at high level..

To do so we improved the interoperability of the different US specializations by moving some units from one specialization to another and we changed the seating capability of some vehicles to facilitate the mixing of infantry units and transports between specializations.

While doing so we continue our efforts to balance the interest of the specializations within the factions and the units within the specializations by targeting over or under performing units or weapons specifically.

Balance Changelog:

Kh-32 missile (Tu-22M3) now lofts in high altitude before diving on its target like in reality. Air defense units use their high altitude optics and weapon range to intercept it.

Kh-29 missile aim time increased from 1 to 3 seconds to prevent instant blind fire against SAM sites engaging the plane carrying them.

Designers’ Note : These two missiles were able to easily overwhelm any amount of air defense, making their use a low-cost/high-reward solution.

KAB-1500 aim time reduced from 5 to 4 seconds

Designers’ Note : An aim time was added to smart bombs to prevent them from sniping tanks on the move. This change proved to be efficient without requiring a very long duration. A too long duration makes the strike hard to achieve even when planning it correctly.

Vehicles with reloadable short range AA missiles reload time reduced: Double Igla on Ural, MT-LB, BTR reload time reduced from 20-30sec to 10-12sec ZSU-23-4M4 Strelets quadruple Igla reload time reduced from 20-30sec to 15-18secp Strela-10 reload time reduced from 20-30sec to 15-18sec Luchnik-E 8 Igla reload time reduced from 20-30 to 20-25 US air defence vehicles with single pod of 4 Stinger reload time reduced from 20-30sec to 15-18sec US air defence vehicles with double pod of 4 Stinger reload time reduced from 20-30sec to 20-25sec



Designers’ Note : This will slightly increase the performance of the low range SHORAD systems and help them compete with the top tier units. Since US don’t have long range SHORAD available this will slightly improve their maximal SHORAD efficiency.

M830 HEAT shell penetration increased from 400 to 600 (M1A1HC/M1A2)

M830A1 HEAT-DP shell damage increased from 9 to 10 (M1A2 SEP1/2/3, M8 Thunderbolt)

Designers’ Note : The Abrams tanks experienced significant difficulties in combat against light vehicles with ATGMs, as it required three shells to destroy them, losing in open combat. This change means that any vehicle with 16HP and 200 armor or less to be destroyed in 2 hits by those shells instead of 3.

Time to go back to the deck increased for units refunded with empty ammunition

Designers’ Note : Refunding ballistic/cruise missile launchers after shooting will now make them unavailable for twice longer than resupplying them on the field. The possibility to refund units was always thought as a way for players to change their strategy during the match, not as an alternative to resupply them on the field.

Patriot PAC-2 moved from Armored to USMC specialization

Patriot PAC-3 moved from Stryker to Armored specialization

Designers’ Note : Having both Patriot PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE in the Stryker specialization made them redundant. By splitting the long range AA capability between more US specializations we make the faction easier to play without good team coordination.

The least performant PAC-3 was given to the Armored spec in order to promote building other unit combinations

Viper rockets loadout changed, APKWS come in pods of 7 and Hydra in pods of 19

Venom unguided Hydra 7 rocket pods replaced by bigger 19 rocket pods, customization price increased from 10 to 30

Add 127mm Zuni rocket options for Super cobra

UH-1Y Venom GAU-21 door guns for 10 pts

Designers’ Note : The APKWS guided rockets are mostly seen in the small 7 tube rocket pods rather than the big 19 tube pods. Following this real life observation allows us to make the choice between APKWS and Hydra options more meaningful in the game.

We have also added a few more options where possible.

AH-64E Guardian moved from Special forces to Airborne specialization

MH-60 DAP receives the option to carry Hellfire or DAGR on the outer pylons

AH-64E Guardian 19x Hydra pods option replaced by 8x DAGR

AH 64D Apache and Longbow 19x APKWS rocket pods replaced by 7x rocket pods

AH-64D Apache asymmetric loadout added with 4 Hellfire missiles and a fuel tank.

Designers’ Note : The presence of the best AH-64 helicopter in the Special Forces specialization didn’t leave anything outstanding to the Airborne spec. Special forces have many good alternatives and the DAP anti-tank capability was reinforced in compensation.

Grouping 3 AH-64 in the same spec made them more redundant so we have added some unique customizations.

Mh-60 DAP transport capacity increased from 6 to 8

Blackhawk helicopters infantry capacity increase from 12 to 13

MH-60X Silenthawk infantry capacity increase from 12 to 14

Venom infantry capacity increased from 8 to 9, price increased from 65 to 70

ISV infantry capacity increased from 8 to 9

MTV truck infantry capacity increased from 16 to 18, price increased from 50 to 55

MTVR truck infantry capacity increased from 18 to 21, price increased from 60 to 65

HEMTT truck infantry capacity increased from 24 to 27, price increased from 70 to 75

Airborne squad size increased from 8 to 9 men, price increased from 70 to 75

Weapons squad size increased from 8 to 9 men

Designers’ Note : These new values reinforce the interoperability of specializations. For instance the blackhawk can carry a squad of Marines, the ISV and the Venom can carry a squad of Rangers or Troopers etc.

This should make US decks easier to build and to play.

Rangers standoff configuration rifle changed from M4A1mod2 to M4A1 URG-I (damage 1.5>1.8)

Designers’ Note : This unit suffers from a redundancy with Airborne squads and other special forces units. In combination with more transport compatibility this change should make them more appealing.

Sturm-S reload time increased from 5 to 6 seconds

Kornet-T and Khrizantema reload time increased from 5 to 8 seconds

Designers’ Note : These missile launchers can reload while guiding their missiles since they are not wire guided. This ability combined with a fast reload speed meant that the next missile was sometimes ready to fire before the impact of the previous. Increasing the reload time creates an opening that can be exploited to engage them with guns.

Ataka missiles fired on the move from vehicles aim time increased by 1 second (Terminator, Barbaris-57, BRM-3K)

Designers’ Note : Missiles' aim time is low to compensate for the need to stop and the flight time that is higher than a shell. In their case there is no need to stop so the reduced aim time is less justified. They must still maintain a direct line of sight so the aim time remains inferior to a Javelin.

BMP-3M’s option additional smoke removed

BMP-3F jammer upgrade price 15>10, additional smoke removed

Designers’ Note : The presence of a double smoke on top of the jammer and the 400mm HEAT armor makes the BMP-3M too resilient for its price. Instead of increasing the price we have removed the double smoke.

BT-3F armor upgrade price 15>20

Morskaya pehota price increased from 70 to 75

Designers’ Note : These two units form the backbone of the Coastal troops ground dominance. The BT-3F can carry any combination of 2x 7men squads and the 400mm armor upgrade guarantees the survival to 2 tank shots.

The Morskaya Pehota is an excellent all rounder able to deal with most infantry and armored targets. A slight price nerf was required to put it in line with the other infantry options.

New models for BMD-4, BTR-MDM, Kornet-D1

BMD-4 uparmored version now have increased HEAT protection, HP 15->16, upgrade price increased 5>10

Kornet-D1 frontal armor increased 60>80, new armor customization for 15pts

BTR-MDM new armor customization for 10pts

Designers’ Note : These models were rather old and didn’t propose much in terms of customization. The reveal of a new armor kit during this year’s Moscow victory day parade was the occasion to upgrade these models and include the new armor.

It is a welcome addition to help the small VDV squads and their light vehicles to better hold their ground. Note that the additional armor removes the airdropable ability.

M551 Sheridan received an additional smoke charge

Sprut received an additional smoke charge

Designers’ Note : These two vehicles with low resilience are rather underperforming. The Sprut will suffer from the Abrams HEAT shell buff so a second smoke will help them survive longer.

Flyer GMV resilience increased from 8 to 10 hit points, M230 upgrade price reduced from 15 to 10

Designers’ Note : This should make it an interesting alternative to the faster RSOV.

BMP-2 without Konkurs for 50pts

Designers’ Note : BMP-2 are regularly observed without ATGM in reality.

In game, in comparison with BMP-1AM the BMP-2 offers a better 2A42 autocannon with a higher rate of fire but a lower troop carrying capacity.

Stryker SPH cluster rounds customization added.

Stryker SPH accuracy increase 180/240 > 150/200

Designers’ Note : The low damage and blast radius of the 105mm round makes it pretty bad. More accuracy can compensate for that.

M985 Battleship truck armor increased to match uparmored HEMTT

Designers’ Note : Not a very popular unit, a bit more armor will not do any harm and it removes a discrepancy.

You should try it with triple grenade launchers as a fire support vehicle.

Fixed vehicles missing the laser range increase announced in patch 1.0.9

Designers’ Note : Some vehicles' laser abilities were missed last time. The idea behind the longer designation range is that vehicles cannot sneak as much as infantry so they require to be able to laze from a safe distance of anti-tank missiles. Same logic for helicopters.

Hawkeye MWS smoke rounds customization option added

Designers’ Note : When combined with Special forces the Airborne specialization only has the Brutus as an option to lay smoke. Adding this option to the Hawkeye frees the Brutus for other tasks.

LAV-M HE/Smoke loadout changed from 66/33 to 50/50

LAV-M Dragonfire get 3 more HE shells and 3 less Smoke rounds

Deva mortar (82mm on MT-LB) HE/Smoke loadout changed from 56/27 to 42/42

Designers’ Note : Small caliber mortars are not very popular because of their low damage but are perfect to lay smoke barrages. So we have reinforced this aspect.

Stryker specialization: 250 points transferred from support category to infantry category

Designers’ Note : This will help the Airborne+Stryker combination without impacting much the other combinations.

Increase all 7.62 miniguns range to 700m and damage to 0.9, area of effect removed

Designers’ Note : They were configured to do not so much damage compared to machine guns but with an area of effect. This was unclear for the players and the UI was displaying the damage as “Cluster”. As a rule of thumb consider that a minigun has the power of 2 machineguns

TOS-1 resupply time increased from 5 to 7 seconds per rocket (150 > 210 sec total)

TOS-1A resupply time increased from 6 to 10 seconds per rocket (144 > 240sec total)

Designers’ Note : We want the players to be more thoughtful about when they use the TOS. This is a powerful unit that can clean up an entire district from enemy infantry but this should not happen every 3 minutes.

F-15 EX option to carry AGM-88 HARM missiles on the outer pylons added.

F-15 EX centerline and fuselage weaponry merged into a single customization category.

Designers’ Note : This change should not impact much the combination of Airborne with Stryker or USMC which already possess good SEAD platforms (Prowler ; F-16CJ)

But this will help create more autonomous AB+SOF and AB+Armored battlegroups.

The weapon merging is done to better manage the overall price of the plane.

R-27ER and AIM-7 Sparrow can now be guided 2 on the same target and are fired in quicker succession.

Designers’ Note : The rate of fire of planes’s missiles depends on the quantity of identical missiles carried. To ripple fire a pair of R-27ER/AIM-7 you need to select a loadout with at least 4 of these missiles otherwise the first missile has reached the target by the time the second is fired.

Su-33 ECM upgrade price reduced from 50 to 40.

Designers’ Note : This option was overpriced for 10% ECM bonus on a rather cheap plane.

Su-27SM option to carry 4 R-27ER under the fuselage added.

Designers’ Note : The option to carry more R-27ER could be usable with the recent change to the missile.

BMP-1 and BRM-1K 73mm grom gun can now fire on the move.

Designers’ Note : The information that they couldn’t fire on the move was not obvious and many players sent them to their death with a simple move order expecting a vehicle with a turret to be shooting on the move. We have removed this misleading exception.

UR-77 price reduced from 100 to 90.

Designers’ Note : The mine clearing vehicles are very situational and we don’t expect them to be used very often but this one was really underperforming compared to its American equivalents.

Air to ground anti tank missiles (Maverick, Kh-25, Kh-38, Vikhr) launch margin angle reduced and missiles’ seeker angle reduced.

Designers’ Note : The launch margin angle is the angle at which the missile can be launched compared to the axis of the plane. The seeker angle is used to reacquire a new target if the original target is lost. As a result these missiles will be fired at targets located closer to the indicated strafe area.

F-35A availability reduced from 4 to 2.

Designers’ Note : The bombing order is used instead of the precision strike to bypass the aim time of the precision strike. The availability has been reduced as a stopgap measure until we develop a way to prevent this technique.

Comanche is more easily spotted when firing hellfire missiles.

Designers’ Note : This helicopter has exceptional infiltration capabilities, and using it means choosing when and where to deliver the first strike. We want to keep it that way, as this is what makes it unique. However, we also want to ensure that, once the first strike has been delivered, the helicopter is spotted so that decisions to attack are made more carefully.

We continue to closely monitor statistics, your feedback, and suggestions to ensure that every improvement brings the most value to players. These changes have become possible thanks to your input and active involvement in the project’s development. We sincerely thank the community for its support and contribution to the growth of the game. There are many more updates to come, and we will keep moving forward step by step, making the game better with each new milestone.







