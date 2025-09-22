 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 September 2025 Build 20076724 Edited 22 September 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The newest version of Harem in Another world is now available for download!

Please note translations have not yet been updated so this is only available in English for now.

This is a big update, there's a whole new town to explore, big progress in the main story and lots of side bits and new scenes. A lot of the newest scenes have not yet been animated, these will be filled in with animation at a later date as I didn't want to delay the update release just for that. This update also has a large number of edits and improvements across the game.


Full changelog below:

  • 8 New scenes

  • 4 new repeatable scenes

  • Main story quest continuation

  • 1 new side quest

  • 2 new relationship quests

  • 3 revamped scenes; Arena fights, Sasha kiss, and meeting Elsy

  • New mini scene with Goblette

  • Whole new city to explore

  • New character stands for Barbara and Mia.

  • New outfits for Kali,Orla Sasha and Lorel.

  • Pregnancy options added for Kali

  • Added animation to lorel bath scene

  • Added four new rooms to the castle to build

  • Final trading card avalible and reward for finding them all.

  • Rework of arena questline, more streamlined and new art added for the fight scenes

  • New job mastery miniquest- talk to man in upstairs of tavern in Roma Master all professions for a special reward

  • New trophys added to house

  • Updated All inventory icons with nice sprites

  • Added four hidden statues across the map as part of the trophy room

  • Added new unlock- gold statues of the girls to decorate your house with

  • Added new desert tileset with more intresting elements

  • Added new window when browsing Elsy's shop or the guild shop so you can see what materials you have in your inventory

  • Added option to change colours of banners and guards after purchase- sign outside front door

  • Added signpost near halden so it’s clearer where the entrance is

  • Added windowless full screen option to options.

  • Added a buffer pause when looking at message history; so it no longer opens lots of times when pressed

  • Added counter for chickens in chicken chaser quest

  • Added trading post to nomad camp. Here you can exchange wood and stone with each other, so if you are overstocked on one and need the other you can swap them for a fee

  • Added skip option to scene with Galiath

  • Changed default combat speed to fast, this can still be change to slow (the original default) or faster

  • Changed a number of quests to remove quest speficfic items from inventory once completed

  • Changed Maria first scene, so you now chose whether to skip it or not, bringing it into line with the others.
    Changed so you can repair the east wing of the castle and progress Elsys story without needing to progress Orla's

  • Changed so if you chose to skip pregnancy scene then pregnancy will end the next day allowing you to repeat the normal scene

  • Changed finding book for Maria to be in the library instead of the goblin village- this means Orla's story is no longer gated behind Maria's

  • Changed graveyard quest so key is with dolly, this makes sure player don't miss meeting her at the start

  • Changed so group bath scene can happen sooner- less requirements

  • Changed statue of MC to be better centered in room

  • Expanded intro scene

  • Improved enemy defeat animation for battles, added new animation for healing

  • Multiple quests updated with fast travel option to get to location faster

  • New sounds effects for dolly and annie scene

  • Adjusted Maria's hair in emote images

  • Paving in Akaba is now more natural

  • Now when buying an outfit it gives an indication of the character affection required to wear it

  • Finding bankers and finding cremates quest log now gives hints to locations

  • Fishing for key now has a more obvious unique sprite

  • Fixed Mia's eye colour in character sprite

  • Fixed some sizing issues on main menu

  • Removed option to open equipment menu to girls in the party

  • Renamed locked box to secret stash

  • Adjusted various maps in Akaba to be smaller to make traversal faster

  • Assassin dagger now shows 999 damage upon an insta kill

  • Normalised naming for building upgrades at Elsy's

  • Reduced number of scorpions in desert(again)

  • Lots of grammer/spelling fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2419801
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link