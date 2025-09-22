The newest version of Harem in Another world is now available for download!
Please note translations have not yet been updated so this is only available in English for now.
This is a big update, there's a whole new town to explore, big progress in the main story and lots of side bits and new scenes. A lot of the newest scenes have not yet been animated, these will be filled in with animation at a later date as I didn't want to delay the update release just for that. This update also has a large number of edits and improvements across the game.
Full changelog below:
8 New scenes
4 new repeatable scenes
Main story quest continuation
1 new side quest
2 new relationship quests
3 revamped scenes; Arena fights, Sasha kiss, and meeting Elsy
New mini scene with Goblette
Whole new city to explore
New character stands for Barbara and Mia.
New outfits for Kali,Orla Sasha and Lorel.
Pregnancy options added for Kali
Added animation to lorel bath scene
Added four new rooms to the castle to build
Final trading card avalible and reward for finding them all.
Rework of arena questline, more streamlined and new art added for the fight scenes
New job mastery miniquest- talk to man in upstairs of tavern in Roma Master all professions for a special reward
New trophys added to house
Updated All inventory icons with nice sprites
Added four hidden statues across the map as part of the trophy room
Added new unlock- gold statues of the girls to decorate your house with
Added new desert tileset with more intresting elements
Added new window when browsing Elsy's shop or the guild shop so you can see what materials you have in your inventory
Added option to change colours of banners and guards after purchase- sign outside front door
Added signpost near halden so it’s clearer where the entrance is
Added windowless full screen option to options.
Added a buffer pause when looking at message history; so it no longer opens lots of times when pressed
Added counter for chickens in chicken chaser quest
Added trading post to nomad camp. Here you can exchange wood and stone with each other, so if you are overstocked on one and need the other you can swap them for a fee
Added skip option to scene with Galiath
Changed default combat speed to fast, this can still be change to slow (the original default) or faster
Changed a number of quests to remove quest speficfic items from inventory once completed
Changed Maria first scene, so you now chose whether to skip it or not, bringing it into line with the others.
Changed so you can repair the east wing of the castle and progress Elsys story without needing to progress Orla's
Changed so if you chose to skip pregnancy scene then pregnancy will end the next day allowing you to repeat the normal scene
Changed finding book for Maria to be in the library instead of the goblin village- this means Orla's story is no longer gated behind Maria's
Changed graveyard quest so key is with dolly, this makes sure player don't miss meeting her at the start
Changed so group bath scene can happen sooner- less requirements
Changed statue of MC to be better centered in room
Expanded intro scene
Improved enemy defeat animation for battles, added new animation for healing
Multiple quests updated with fast travel option to get to location faster
New sounds effects for dolly and annie scene
Adjusted Maria's hair in emote images
Paving in Akaba is now more natural
Now when buying an outfit it gives an indication of the character affection required to wear it
Finding bankers and finding cremates quest log now gives hints to locations
Fishing for key now has a more obvious unique sprite
Fixed Mia's eye colour in character sprite
Fixed some sizing issues on main menu
Removed option to open equipment menu to girls in the party
Renamed locked box to secret stash
Adjusted various maps in Akaba to be smaller to make traversal faster
Assassin dagger now shows 999 damage upon an insta kill
Normalised naming for building upgrades at Elsy's
Reduced number of scorpions in desert(again)
Lots of grammer/spelling fixes
