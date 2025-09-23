 Skip to content
23 September 2025 Build 20076676 Edited 23 September 2025 – 16:59:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Warlocks!

The Project Warlock: Lost Chapters demo is now live on Steam!

Jump aboard a cursed pirate ship, swing your cutlass, blast enemies with a harpoon gun or cannon, and get a first taste of the insane chaos and brutal pixel-powered action coming in the full game.

This demo gives you a taste of the pirate-themed madness in Project Warlock: Lost Chapters - five weapons, relentless enemies, booming explosions, a mysterious altar, and a colossal leviathan lurking below. All set to a pirate synth soundtrack that keeps the action going.

This one level, roughly 1/27th of the full game, delivers a chaotic glimpse of what’s to come in Lost Chapters.

Demo Features:

  • One full pirate-themed level (~1/27th of the full game)

  • Five weapons to wield

  • Two spells to sling

  • Pirate synth soundtrack sets the chaotic vibe

  • A first hands-on look at the atmosphere, enemies, and gameplay of Lost Chapters

Set sail into chaos today! Download the demo now on Steam to experience the first taste of the pirate-themed madness in Project Warlock: Lost Chapters. Be sure to wishlist the full game to stay updated on its release and future updates.


