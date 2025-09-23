Ahoy, Warlocks!



The Project Warlock: Lost Chapters demo is now live on Steam!

Jump aboard a cursed pirate ship, swing your cutlass, blast enemies with a harpoon gun or cannon, and get a first taste of the insane chaos and brutal pixel-powered action coming in the full game.



This demo gives you a taste of the pirate-themed madness in Project Warlock: Lost Chapters - five weapons, relentless enemies, booming explosions, a mysterious altar, and a colossal leviathan lurking below. All set to a pirate synth soundtrack that keeps the action going.



This one level, roughly 1/27th of the full game, delivers a chaotic glimpse of what’s to come in Lost Chapters.

Demo Features:

One full pirate-themed level (~1/27th of the full game)

Five weapons to wield

Two spells to sling

Pirate synth soundtrack sets the chaotic vibe

A first hands-on look at the atmosphere, enemies, and gameplay of Lost Chapters

Set sail into chaos today! Download the demo now on Steam to experience the first taste of the pirate-themed madness in Project Warlock: Lost Chapters. Be sure to wishlist the full game to stay updated on its release and future updates.



