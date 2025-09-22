Hello Party People;



Guess what? We dropped a fresh update, and trust me, it’s not just lipstick on the pig—real upgrades here:



🌍 That annoying shader thing in region 4? Kicked it to the curb. No more wonky graphics messing with your vibe.



- Mini Mayhem DLC—they’re not kidding, things actually work now.



⚽ Furball fans, listen up: We squashed that goal bug. If you score, it freakin’ counts. No more screaming at your screen over lost points.



🎨 And the hand-drawn art? We gave it a glow-up, still quirky as heck but even more Party Club energy.



You rock for sticking with us! 💖 We literally thrive on your feedback, so keep dropping your wild ideas, bug rants, and memes in the community hub. You never know what chaos you’ll inspire for the next round. Party on!