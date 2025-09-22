We are very excited to announce that our latest game is now available for purchase on Steam! Whimsical Heroes launches in Early Access, giving us the opportunity to further develop and improve the game with the support of the community.

If you decide to purchase Whimsical Heroes now, you can get the game at a special launch discount!

Buy Whimsical Heroes



Whimsical Heroes is a tactical turn-based game where you lead a team of three heroes through the fairytale land of Whimsicalia in search of precious Bubbles. Simple rules make the gameplay light and accessible, while still offering surprising depth.

In Early Access you’ll find:

- Story Mode with dozens of handcrafted battles and exploration–narrative scenes,

- Adventure Mode with randomly generated encounters that can be played multiple times to earn Development Points exchangeable for unique gameplay upgrades,

- Three heroes, each with their own abilities and progression paths,

- Three companions who provide bonuses during battles and can be upgraded as you play.

We hope you’ll enjoy the game and share your feedback with us so we can continue to improve and develop it in the best possible way.



And don’t forget – you can also try Whimsical Heroes for free by downloading the demo available on Steam:

Whimsical Heroes Demo



