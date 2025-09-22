🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!

We have the next update ready!

Here's what we did:

NEW STEERING WHEELS

We added new steering wheels. You can now change them at the mechanic.

CHANGING CAR INTERIOR COLOR

You can now change the car interior color. This is also available at the mechanic.

WATER QUALITY SETTINGS

We added a new graphics setting – Water Quality. Adjusting it may improve performance.

improvements to the Cash Dillac - some of you reported that it didn't show in front of the seller, it should be fixed now (however, if you still encounter such an issue - let us know!)

side quests improvements - we added numerous fixes to side quests, especially those related to car wrecks. If you still encounter any issues, please let us know - every report is valuable!

fixed the problem with quests with the tow truck (it will now direct you to the closest one you own)

some other optimization improvements

fixes to Japanese translations

P.S.

A short reminder about updating the game here:

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:

We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!

Join our Discord ːsteamhappyː

🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew