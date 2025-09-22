 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20076565 Edited 22 September 2025 – 14:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🚗 Hey Awesome Drivers!

We have the next update ready!

Here's what we did:

  • NEW STEERING WHEELS

We added new steering wheels. You can now change them at the mechanic.

  • CHANGING CAR INTERIOR COLOR

You can now change the car interior color. This is also available at the mechanic.

  • WATER QUALITY SETTINGS

We added a new graphics setting – Water Quality. Adjusting it may improve performance.

  • improvements to the Cash Dillac - some of you reported that it didn't show in front of the seller, it should be fixed now (however, if you still encounter such an issue - let us know!)

  • side quests improvements - we added numerous fixes to side quests, especially those related to car wrecks. If you still encounter any issues, please let us know - every report is valuable!

  • fixed the problem with quests with the tow truck (it will now direct you to the closest one you own)

  • some other optimization improvements

  • fixes to Japanese translations

P.S.

A short reminder about updating the game here:

Sometimes you can have a problem with launching the game (or some parts of it) after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:

We're still open for your opinions, suggestions, and all the feedback - it helps us improve the game!

Join our Discord ːsteamhappyː

🏎️ Used Cars Simulator Dev Crew

Changed files in this update

Depot 2637941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link