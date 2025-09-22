Hi! Been hard at work improving the game based on your feedback!

This update focuses on adding content and improving the pacing of the game. There's also a new movement ability which is really fun to use in combat and platforming.



This is the biggest update to date, so bear with me if there's any issues or bugs! I'll make sure to provide fixes ASAP.



-Hub worlds added

-Overhauled level progression

-New movement ability

-New levels and cutscenes

-Enemies have new behaviour

-Combat has been upgraded to be more fast paced

-Significant performance upgrades

-Visual upgrades of some of the old levels

