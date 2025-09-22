 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20076465 Edited 22 September 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This is not a new game, it is just a major improvement to the old one.

Levels have changed, animations and voices have improved, effects, the cat's powers, pretty well everything has been touched. We are now using Unreal Engine 5 instead of 4.


Depot 2745361
