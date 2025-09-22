This is not a new game, it is just a major improvement to the old one.
Levels have changed, animations and voices have improved, effects, the cat's powers, pretty well everything has been touched. We are now using Unreal Engine 5 instead of 4.
The big 1.1 update.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update