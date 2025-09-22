🏆 Ranked Mode is Here!
Ready to prove your skills? Climb through increasingly difficult levels to reach the highest rank and compete against players from around the world!
🎯 Challenge Yourself
Face tougher opponents as you rise through the ranks
Unlock new stages and mechanics
Track your progress and dominate the leaderboard
🎁 Earn Epic Rewards
Exclusive cosmetics
Special badges and titles
Unique items only available in Ranked Mode
🔥 The competition starts now. Are you in? 🔥
