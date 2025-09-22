 Skip to content
Major 22 September 2025 Build 20076440 Edited 22 September 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🏆 Ranked Mode is Here!

Ready to prove your skills? Climb through increasingly difficult levels to reach the highest rank and compete against players from around the world!

🎯 Challenge Yourself

  • Face tougher opponents as you rise through the ranks

  • Unlock new stages and mechanics

  • Track your progress and dominate the leaderboard

🎁 Earn Epic Rewards

  • Exclusive cosmetics

  • Special badges and titles

  • Unique items only available in Ranked Mode

🔥 The competition starts now. Are you in? 🔥

