Hello Ranchers,

We're excited to announce that the new supply and demand economy system in now available in Ranch Sim, making your business and produce sales feel more dynamic as a result.

Also added is a bunch of new decorations and building components, enabling you to further customise your homestead and make it your own! (This free update adds the new supply and demand system and the new decorations and building components to both the base game and the Southwest Ranch & Farm DLC)

Supply and Demand System

Prices are now affected by the local supply and demands. The more you sell of an item, the lower the buying price will be, so make sure you diversify your ranch to maximise profits.

These new prices will appear at all places you can sell goods, including the General Store, Hardware Store, and even Best Burger.

To keep track of the new price changes and also the Best Burger bonuses, you can now view a newspaper from newspaper stands which are dotted around key areas.

You can also now build a mailbox at your ranch so you can view these prices from the comfort of your own homestead.

New Decorations and Building Components

We also have new decorations available to build on your Ranch, plus a handful of new building components including new roof and wall styles. Jump into the game and take a look!

Bug Fix

This update also fixes an issue related to sheep milk turning in goat milk when transferred from bucket to can.

Our focus is now on the Fishing update coming towards the end of the year.

Thanks,

The Ranch Sim Team