Patch 2.5.0

Brazen Blaze Season 6 Act: 1 has begun!

Starting this season, we will be adjusting the match rule schedule so that both Round Team Match and Survival Mode are always available.



We would also like to announce some adjustments to game balance.

Valkyrie, in particular, was introduced as a Runner with excellent mobility and support abilities. However, her solo combat power was also high, resulting in a higher overall win rate than other Runners.

Therefore, we will be making downward adjustments to balance her with other Runners without compromising the appeal of Valkyrie. At the same time, we will be improving runners with low win rates, aiming to improve overall balance.

We hope these adjustments will provide you with a fresher, more strategic competitive environment.



In addition, previously released bundles will be re-released and rotated weekly.

We hope you continue to enjoy Brazen Blaze in Season 6!

■Featured Content

- Changed the battle rules settings.

- Round Team Match and Survival mode will now be available at all times.

- Assist Items have been removed from Round Team Match (BO3)

- Battle Pass "Season 6 Act: 1" has begun.

- "VELVET" and "MAGUS" bundles are now available in the shop.

- Daily shop displays have been updated.

■Balancing

・VALKYRIE

▼ Decreased HP (800 → 750)

▼ Reduced Boost Dash speed

▼ Increased cooldown of Skill “Accelerator” (35s → 40s)

▼ Decreased healing amount of Ultimate “Sanctuary” (300 → 200)

・VELVET

△ Increased charge speed of Main Weapon “Photon Blade”

（Lv1: 0.7s → 0.5s / Lv2: 0.9s → 0.7s）



・Sub Weapon “Shake Grenade”

△ Increased knockback power when hitting an enemy at max upgrade

・Sub Weapon “Air Mine”

△ Increased damage when hitting an enemy (200 → 250)

■Bug Fix

-Fixed a bug where the assist item “Laser Cannon” could be used to attack a wide area with specific inputs.

-Fixed a bug where changes to the master volume setting were not saved when adjusted alone in the options menu.



