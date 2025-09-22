 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20076279
Well, summer is over, time to get back to work.

  • Chapters 1 + 2 will be on sale on Steam at the end of September. Discounts will be over 50%.

  • You can get the chapters for FREE in our project's public channel:

t.me/IKTP_RU

  • We're also creating an interactive story there together with you. You get to vote on the hero's actions on each page, which is released every few days.

Chapter 3... didn't believe we'd do it? Yes - Chapter 3 is already in development, but for now it's just an idea. We're figuring out how to make it for 2-3 people and without 3D, to make it more accessible for everyone and, most importantly, FASTER.

Right now, Chapter 2 lacks marketing. I'm doing my best here, but if you know a good marketer or can help us with advice, feel free to write to us in the public channel. That's where we communicate with you personally.

