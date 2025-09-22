Dear Town Builders,
Over the past two weeks, besides routine bug fixes, we've focused mainly on:
Reworking the furniture categories: now you can browse by space or function, with brand-new secondary filters, favorites, and improved icons for recoloring and four-way rotation, plus more filtering options.
Adding three new houses (small, medium, large) that can be discovered in town – all of them support floorplan changes.
Introducing 100+ new pieces of furniture, with more complete sets available.
Creating an independent Building Materials category, including new windows, partitions, and railings.
Adding RGB color customization for more freedom, and allowing wall/floor editing in the starter home's kitchen and bathroom.
Updating our trailer, now featuring community-selected decoration highlights – thank you for sharing your creations!
v1.0.1.0 Patch Notes
Fixes
Fixed an issue where some rotated objects in the Graveyard prevented quest completion.
Fixed a soft-lock during bartending.
Fixed abnormal duplicate occurrences.
Fixed UI and icon display errors.
Fixed furniture disappearing or being unplaceable in the Storage.
Fixed Storage refresh not updating after recycling.
Fixed Ideal Home Showroom items incorrectly allowed in the Storage .
Fixed color customization errors on certain furniture.
Fixed outlines showing when hovering during photo mode.
Fixed various visual errors (layers, volumes, exposure).
Fixed animation issues with the Science Gift Box.
Fixed mattress errors after room switching.
Fixed hospital drawer blocked by incorrect collision.
Fixed input being disabled after accidentally triggering a text field.
Fixed leftover occlusion after rotating containers (tables, etc.) around other items.
Fixed ovens locking incorrectly after cooling when switching rooms.
Fixed Steam Deck videos not playing.
Fixed counter errors when recycling dishes.
Fixed bathtub interaction errors after cloud save conflicts.
Fixed Ideal Home Showroom/presets not storing feature data.
Fixed Ideal Home Showroom/presets not saving animation states.
Fixed extra counting of objects in Company test quests.
Fixed missing localization in some places.
Adjusted art for several objects.
Adjusted certain UI displays.
Made Subspace objects non-removable.
Adjusted some junk pile locations.
Adjusted outer outline flicker effects.
New & Improved Features
Added bus stop names to the Town.
Added recolor and four-way rotation icons for Storage.
Added automatic quest tracking trigger when the robot disappears in the instrument shop.
Added quest tracking tips showing both source object and placement target.
Added sticker transparency settings.
Added one-click option in the Storage.
Added multiple objects supporting four-way rotation and more states.
Added more achievement completion methods.
Added automatic virtual keyboard on Steam Deck.
Added keybinding reset function.
All player homes and random Ideal Home Showroom:
Windows updated visually.
Windows are now movable, purchasable, sellable, and storable in Storage.
Updated recolor panel: new Advanced Mode – Free Color plus improved dual-color visuals.
Starter home kitchen and bathroom: added new recolor skins (two variants).
Added 3 new houses and quests, plus house-purchasing feature.
Updated warehouse categories: new space-based and function-based filters, with secondary filter support.
Added purchasable clothes racks at the clothing store.
Optimized preset cover image display.
✨ Thank you again for all your feedback and for sharing your wonderful creations – your support keeps making the town more lively and cozy!
—GD Studio
