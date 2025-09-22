 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong SILENT HILL f Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20076249 Edited 23 September 2025 – 07:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Town Builders,

Over the past two weeks, besides routine bug fixes, we've focused mainly on:

  • Reworking the furniture categories: now you can browse by space or function, with brand-new secondary filters, favorites, and improved icons for recoloring and four-way rotation, plus more filtering options.

  • Adding three new houses (small, medium, large) that can be discovered in town – all of them support floorplan changes.

  • Introducing 100+ new pieces of furniture, with more complete sets available.

  • Creating an independent Building Materials category, including new windows, partitions, and railings.

  • Adding RGB color customization for more freedom, and allowing wall/floor editing in the starter home's kitchen and bathroom.

  • Updating our trailer, now featuring community-selected decoration highlights – thank you for sharing your creations!

v1.0.1.0 Patch Notes

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some rotated objects in the Graveyard prevented quest completion.

  • Fixed a soft-lock during bartending.

  • Fixed abnormal duplicate occurrences.

  • Fixed UI and icon display errors.

  • Fixed furniture disappearing or being unplaceable in the Storage.

  • Fixed Storage refresh not updating after recycling.

  • Fixed Ideal Home Showroom items incorrectly allowed in the Storage .

  • Fixed color customization errors on certain furniture.

  • Fixed outlines showing when hovering during photo mode.

  • Fixed various visual errors (layers, volumes, exposure).

  • Fixed animation issues with the Science Gift Box.

  • Fixed mattress errors after room switching.

  • Fixed hospital drawer blocked by incorrect collision.

  • Fixed input being disabled after accidentally triggering a text field.

  • Fixed leftover occlusion after rotating containers (tables, etc.) around other items.

  • Fixed ovens locking incorrectly after cooling when switching rooms.

  • Fixed Steam Deck videos not playing.

  • Fixed counter errors when recycling dishes.

  • Fixed bathtub interaction errors after cloud save conflicts.

  • Fixed Ideal Home Showroom/presets not storing feature data.

  • Fixed Ideal Home Showroom/presets not saving animation states.

  • Fixed extra counting of objects in Company test quests.

  • Fixed missing localization in some places.

  • Adjusted art for several objects.

  • Adjusted certain UI displays.

  • Made Subspace objects non-removable.

  • Adjusted some junk pile locations.

  • Adjusted outer outline flicker effects.

New & Improved Features

  • Added bus stop names to the Town.

  • Added recolor and four-way rotation icons for Storage.

  • Added automatic quest tracking trigger when the robot disappears in the instrument shop.

  • Added quest tracking tips showing both source object and placement target.

  • Added sticker transparency settings.

  • Added one-click option in the Storage.

  • Added multiple objects supporting four-way rotation and more states.

  • Added more achievement completion methods.

  • Added automatic virtual keyboard on Steam Deck.

  • Added keybinding reset function.

  • All player homes and random Ideal Home Showroom:

    • Windows updated visually.

    • Windows are now movable, purchasable, sellable, and storable in Storage.

  • Updated recolor panel: new Advanced Mode – Free Color plus improved dual-color visuals.

  • Starter home kitchen and bathroom: added new recolor skins (two variants).

  • Added 3 new houses and quests, plus house-purchasing feature.

  • Updated warehouse categories: new space-based and function-based filters, with secondary filter support.

  • Added purchasable clothes racks at the clothing store.

  • Optimized preset cover image display.

✨ Thank you again for all your feedback and for sharing your wonderful creations – your support keeps making the town more lively and cozy!

—GD Studio

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2589501
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2589502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link