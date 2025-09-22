Dear Town Builders,

Over the past two weeks, besides routine bug fixes, we've focused mainly on:

Reworking the furniture categories: now you can browse by space or function, with brand-new secondary filters, favorites, and improved icons for recoloring and four-way rotation, plus more filtering options.



Adding three new houses (small, medium, large) that can be discovered in town – all of them support floorplan changes.



Introducing 100+ new pieces of furniture, with more complete sets available.



Creating an independent Building Materials category, including new windows, partitions, and railings.



Adding RGB color customization for more freedom, and allowing wall/floor editing in the starter home's kitchen and bathroom.

