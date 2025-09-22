 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters SILENT HILL f Ship of Heroes Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast Celestial Empire
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20076225 Edited 23 September 2025 – 13:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bankers! 💼

The wait is over! Banker Simulator is now available on Steam Early Access! 🎉

Step into the world of banking and build your own empire. Revive failing banks, earn customer trust, and shape the future with your financial decisions.

What awaits you in this adventure?

  • 🏦 Build Your Banking Empire: Start small and grow into a financial powerhouse.

  • 💰 Risk and Reward Balance: Make strategic investments, overcome crises, and grow wisely.

  • 👥 Customer Trust: Every choice impacts how your clients see you.

  • 📈 Realistic Mechanics: Face economic fluctuations, liquidity issues, and crisis management.

Banking won’t be easy. Test your strategy, crisis management, and financial skills like never before!

Play the game now 👇

🔗 Join Our Discord Channel!

Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮



Changed files in this update

Depot 3451021
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link