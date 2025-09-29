Dear adepts of Alchemical arts!

Alchemist Shop Simulator v.1.1.0 is here and with it a spiffy 40% discount for the Steam Autumn seasonal sale. Even better deals via bundles!

There are some significant changes in the inner workings of Alchemist Shop Simulator. Let us talk you through them real quick - here are the highlights:

As of today, the final Garden Upgrade will keep all of your plants watered automatically - always, not just once per plant as it used to.

If you still prefer to forage your ingredients rather than grow them yourself, you're in luck. The area around the village is now large, the plants spawn more profusely, and they are more visible thanks to bigger pollen particles they now emit.

The map boundaries are now clearly indicated with a stylish. rustical picket fence, so you know the limits of the playfield and don't need to grind your teeth at invisible walls.

Since you'll be hiking a lot more, we've made sure the environment is a bit more lush, to provide pleasant sights and increase your relaxation via contact with (simulated) nature.

And last, but in no way the least: using a mystical lamp you can now summon a humanoid astral projection that will take over the cash register from you (or rather the abacus) and make sure all the customers are getting served efficiently and accurately while you're out in the wild foraging funny smelling shrooms or stare into the bubbling cauldron upstairs. Automation, YAY!

If you enjoy Alchemist Shop Simulator, there's a very good chance you will also like its misbehaving younger sibling - Pirate Cove Simulator. If you own one of the games you can grab the other one with an extra discount, or get them both to save some extra $$$. Here's the bundle:





Also, please take a moment to see the misfit in the family - our newly announced RipperDoc Simulator, a game where your wildest cyberpunk dreams of cutting up people to install shady, off-grid hardware in their bodies finally come true! Demo available, and the game waits to be added to your wishlist!

That's it for today, dear friends. Have a great Autumn!

Kool2Play Team