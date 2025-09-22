 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20076203 Edited 22 September 2025 – 12:46:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey everyone, here is a small update with some improvements as well as fixes.

• Added brightness slider in settings menu.
• Increased image sharpness.
• Fixed some sounds missing around the map.
• Fixed more decals floating above the surface.
• Fixed Cult Boss ragdoll after defeating.
• Fixed more collision issues.

Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)

Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀

