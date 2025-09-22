Hey everyone, here is a small update with some improvements as well as fixes.
• Added brightness slider in settings menu.
• Increased image sharpness.
• Fixed some sounds missing around the map.
• Fixed more decals floating above the surface.
• Fixed Cult Boss ragdoll after defeating.
• Fixed more collision issues.
Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)
Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀
Blood Bear Update 9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3800231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update