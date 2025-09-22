Hey everyone, here is a small update with some improvements as well as fixes.



• Added brightness slider in settings menu.

• Increased image sharpness.

• Fixed some sounds missing around the map.

• Fixed more decals floating above the surface.

• Fixed Cult Boss ragdoll after defeating.

• Fixed more collision issues.



Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)



Best regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀

