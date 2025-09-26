BUG CORRECTIONS

Bug correction is always on top of our “to do” list. I’m really proud of the community we have because of its constant suggestions and feedback. This helped us a lot in finding bugs which sometimes could be very difficult to find.

The last effort we put in this area is the correction of the bug that makes a Multiplayer battle to crash when a player leaves the game: this should be fixed now.

Another important fix is the scenarios crash, that happened both in the Remastered and in the Classic version, together with the fix for the OOBs errors that appeared in the log.

There are also minor corrections to some vegetation graphic glitch, OOB names and weird characters showing in some scenario intro.

TOOLBAR

The bigger update for this area is the Manage Unit button, under the Attack March (yellow bugle) button, that appears at Brigade level and above: by clicking it, a sub-menu will open with new options:

Take Charge On/Off all the units under your command

Take Charge of all the officers under your command

Attach/Detach unit: this is the button that has been replaced

Split/Join Brigade: it’s available for Brigade level commanders only (Infantry, Cavalry and Artillery)

More explanations on the latter option: by clicking Split Brigade button, a new Brigade officer will be created and half of the former Brigade units will be assigned to him. Just keep in mind that the new officer usually has worse statistics.

Join Brigade command works in the opposite way, so it lets you merge Brigades of the same army. You can’t merge an infantry Brigade with a cavalry Brigade! How it works? First of all select the officer you want to merge with another Brigade: remember to select the worst one because once he join the other Brigade he’ll be lost forever even if you try to split again! Once you have selected the right officer, click on the Join Brigade button, the mouse pointer will show a “+” symbol. Now click on the flag of the Brigade officer you want to merge and that’s all. Last thing to remember is that if you put too many units under a Brigade commander, he’ll be not able to handle all of them and some units could be left behind without orders!



The Stance Orders sub-menu gives you now the possibility to choose an order (All Out Attack, Defend, Hold to The Last, etc.) for the selected officer only OR, by right-clicking on the same button, to cascade that order to all the officer’s subordinates



Another minor update is the tooltip that shows you the weather conditions and the visibility distance if you hover over the Weather image just below the clock.

UI IMPROVEMENTS

We want our UI to be more user friendly and with this in mind we added tooltips on the most relevant (or hard to understand) settings in the Options screen. It’s just a starting point, more to come…

Another request that has been hanging there for so many years, is the possibility to invert the mouse wheel to zoom in and out in the 3D map. That was actually something you could already do but that means to go in a certain folder in another folder, search for a certain file, add a command line etc… Now you can go in the Options screen, also in game, and tick the Invert mouse wheel option. Voilà!

OTHER NEW FEATURES

I think that the most exciting improvement here is the improved draw distance for trees, objects, terrain and units. You can tweak and find your sweet spot by playing with the Terrain options in the page 2 of the Options screen.

To improve Multiplayer experience, we added a popup message that inform the host of a game when someone leaves or drops so the host is aware of it and can decide if go on or restart the game.

On the Campaign map, now it’s easier to move your troops by right-clicking on the town you want to reach. You can also right click on the town names as before.

Improved the Gettysburg’s Mini-Map by adding location’s names.



DLCs

In this update you’ll find our first DLC release, Lynchburg, and it’s for free! This is a way for us to apologize about the chaos of the Gettysburg release.

We’re going to release more DLCs, which are at the last development stage so everyone could play again or discover battles like Antietam, Pipe Creek, Chancellorsville and Brandy Station. Really hundreds of scenarios on all remastered maps made by our artists!

It was really a huge work so we hope you’ll enjoy them all!



LEADERBOARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

And now that you have all this new stuff available, are you ready to launch your troops towards the enemy and dominate the Leaderboard? Show us and to the world who is the Scourge of War Master!

Unlock all the Achievements