Hello Survivors! ❄️



We're happy to announce that our new update featuring new building elements and beds is now live!



As mentioned in the previous post with a sneak peek of the upcoming update, we added 20+ new building elements. These include new decorations, such as animal head trophies, and new structural elements, such as an arched doorway.

We also added beds that are not only decorative, but can also be slept in. There is now the ability to skip the night at the cost of increased hunger and thirst.



Alongside these new additions and a few adjustments, we also fixed bugs reported by our players. We’d like to thank our players once again for all the bug reports and feedback! 🫶



🔥NEW:

🔹Added beds with the ability to sleep at night

🔹Added 23 new building elements

🔹Added the possibility to store coal in the Rock/Mineral holder

🔹Added 'support us' button in the Main Menu, redirecting to Supporter (Back) Pack DLC

🔹Added option to craft 5x Strings

🔹Added a setting to turn off auto-sprint



❄️CHANGED:

🔹Adjusted damage and durability of the Machete

🔹Improved grabbing of the iron bucket

🛠️FIXED:

🔹 Fixed bug that fire almost never extinguishes

🔹 Fixed issue where a foundation connected to a house could lower the temperature inside the building

🔹 Fixed issue where the swiftness extract and cable couldn't be stored on the shelves

🔹 Fixed placing isolation on walls

🔹 Fixed issue where gathering resin decreases sanity

🔹 Fixed the area in the 4th zone where trees and rocks could disappear

🔹 Fixed issue where some decorations didn't restore sanity

🔹 Fixed problem with quiver when attached to hip holster (arrows didn't save)

🔹 Fixed the issue where water in the water filters didn't save



