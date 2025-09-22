Hey everyone!

The Localization Update is here!

Over the past two months, together with the translators, we managed to add several new languages to the game. Here’s the list included in this update:

Spanish

Portuguese (Brazilian)

Korean

Simplified Chinese

French

Italian

Ukrainian

Turkish

Getting the full localization done wasn’t easy, but thanks to the amazing translators who approached it very professionally, we made it! If you notice any issues or errors with the new languages, I’d really appreciate it if you could share your feedback on Discord so I can continue improving the game.

The update also brings a few smaller improvements and bug fixes!

Future Plans

I know there are still many more languages to add, and I hope to bring another batch in the future. For now, however, my focus is on the upcoming update that will add full Steam Deck support and a free content update. I don’t want to give a release date yet, as I honestly don’t know how much more time it will take, and I’d rather not rush it just to push it out quickly.

Soon I’ll be sharing more detailed information about what the content update will include, and maybe even reveal a release date. For now, thank you so much for your support, the past two months have been both amazing and a little stressful, but I’m really happy with the current state of the game!

Stay tuned for more news coming soon, and if you’d like to share feedback or keep up to date, join the Discord: https://discord.com/invite/SGfhJJ62bj

Thank you and see you around!

– Monopixel Games