v0.4.10.90
Hello space lovers, hope you've had a great weekend!
We're back in the office and working on new fixes and quality of life stuff. We intend to fix as much as we can and we especially prioritize issues that is hindering people from playing or progressing in the game.
Bugfixes
Fixed an issue where starting/ending a mission caused a freeze/crash
Fixed an edge case were you could place the materia gun on a shelf
Fixed removing the wrong item from inventory when interacting with some pickupables, and changing items right after interaction is performed
Removed glass from weapon scopes to make it easier to see through scopes
And some smaller fixes here and there 🙂
Design
Scale bonus rewards with the challenge rating
Balanced max count of ingots and credits and made mission bonuses higher
Changed files in this update