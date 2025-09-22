v0.4.10.90

Hello space lovers, hope you've had a great weekend!

We're back in the office and working on new fixes and quality of life stuff. We intend to fix as much as we can and we especially prioritize issues that is hindering people from playing or progressing in the game.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where starting/ending a mission caused a freeze/crash

Fixed an edge case were you could place the materia gun on a shelf

Fixed removing the wrong item from inventory when interacting with some pickupables, and changing items right after interaction is performed

Removed glass from weapon scopes to make it easier to see through scopes

And some smaller fixes here and there 🙂

Design