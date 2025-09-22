 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20076113 Edited 22 September 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.4.10.90

Hello space lovers, hope you've had a great weekend!

We're back in the office and working on new fixes and quality of life stuff. We intend to fix as much as we can and we especially prioritize issues that is hindering people from playing or progressing in the game.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where starting/ending a mission caused a freeze/crash

  • Fixed an edge case were you could place the materia gun on a shelf

  • Fixed removing the wrong item from inventory when interacting with some pickupables, and changing items right after interaction is performed

  • Removed glass from weapon scopes to make it easier to see through scopes

  • And some smaller fixes here and there 🙂

Design

  • Scale bonus rewards with the challenge rating

  • Balanced max count of ingots and credits and made mission bonuses higher

