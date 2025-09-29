We sincerely thank you for playing Forbidden Ground - Lair of Aooni.

[New Additions]

・Added hint messages and voice (Memo)

・Added display of relevant information after obtaining items or data



[Changes]

・Changed the transition from the Calligraphy Classroom to 1-1 into an event scene

・Made some previously inaccessible stairs and passages traversable



[Adjustments]

・Replaced and added sound effects (SE)

・Adjusted the movement speed of Aooni

・Shortened the time it takes to open doors

・Adjusted Aooni’s placement and behavior

・Adjusted the placement of performance-related gimmicks



[Bug Fixes]

・Fixed minor text issues

・Fixed a bug related to the initial cursor position

・Fixed a duplicated minor text issue



