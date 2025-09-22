Version 1.25 of Sailaway III contains the following fixes, improvements and changes:

- Added flocks of seagulls

- Added a new rule to the start procedure for races. You can not pass the start line earlier than 2 minutes after the last teleport or after you came online. This will prevent people from deliberately dropping their boat in the start line just before the start signal.

- Added a stopwatch to use during the start of a race

- Boat polars are reduced with 2% when a boat quits or finishes a race after having spend less than 2% of the total sailed time online. This is to prevent boats from competing mostly offline with speeds based on their optimized polar.

- Made foilers more responsive to waves

- Rudder foils brought too much stability. As a result, boat designers will need to review the lateral position of the foils to prevent tipping forward or backward when foiling. To help with this there is an extra tweak slider in the boat designer.

- Shifted lateral point further towards the side foils to reduce heel

- Increased stability at small heel angles for boats with a flat bottom

- Increased the weather helm effect slightly

- Increased the strength of the wind shadow effect

- Boats with all rudders pulled up will be unable to steer and be subject to weatherhelm

- After loading a boat that has been sailing offline, there is a delay that reduces the amount of heel to prevent the boat from capsizing if it carries too much sail. This delay was 10 seconds, but has been increased to up to 60 seconds depending on the

- Made the total mileage and mileage since logbook start available in the instrument designer and changed this mileage counter to be constantly updated by actual sailed miles excluding displacement by current.

- The size of the winch handle is now adapts to the scale of the winch on which it is used

- The position of the panel that shows the trim line length and the effect on the sail can now be preset in the instrument/dashboard editor by pressing the tiny pencil in the right top corner of the screen. Don't forget to switch off edit mode when you are done. It will save the changes.

- Increased mouse wheel scroll speed on Macs

- The modifier keys Alt-key and Windows-key are renamed Option-key and Command-key on Mac computers to prevent confusion

- Added a guideline for the use of the global chat channel

- Right-clicking as well as left-clicking the boat/sky/sea will now bring up the popup menu's

- The Sky, Sea and Land popup menu's showed too much info in No-GPS mode

- Reduced under water visibility

- Removed the date from the cards of challenges in the selection window of sail events since challenges don't have a startdate by definition

- Added visual error message when failing to register the passing of a race mark online

- Added visual error message when failing to save the position or status of the boat

- Added a warning message when trying to log in with the same account on multiple computers at the same time

- Background music player only played the first song due to an incorrect download url

- Some audio sources were defined as partially 2D instead of full 3D, causing them to remain audible at larger distances

- After using the search input field in the market place, the product textures were not loaded

- Fixed synced sea mark lights that weren't synced after reload

- Added a minimum size to the illuminated light beam of fixed seamark lights to make them better visible close by

- GamePad control settings were incorrectly saved

- Default length of trim lines couldn't be adjusted in the boat designer

- A windex arrow up in the mast was positioned wrong due to in incorrect implementation of mast bend

