Today brings the first update to Mini Matches in two years!

I've been wanting to work on this update for a long time. Most of my focus was on developing and releasing my mini golf game Up to Par, but recently I found the time to bring some great features and quality of life updates to the game. Here's what's new:

Bug Fixes

I've fixed the bug that made the last round unplayable! It's finally gone, and you can play through multiple rounds back-to-back. Most importantly, you get the final game rankings!

You can also now fully navigate the game using a controller, and won't get stuck anywhere.

There are far too many other bug fixes to list, but I know those were two of the major ones that had been bought up, and I'm happy to say they're now solved :).

Quality of Life

I've implemented a number of systems that improve on the old Mini Matches ones. The biggest change is that you can now remap your inputs in the settings menu.

You can also set the volume for music and sound separately, and you'll find a wider array of graphics settings to play round with.

Online Multiplayer

I'll write a longer news update about this for the next update, but you can now play networked games of Mini Matches! Invite your friends from the player setup view.

Known Issues

I've made some major changes to the way save data is saved, and unfortunately your existing progress will not carry over. I'm sorry about this, and if you had unlocked a lot of progress and don't want to start from scratch, please reach out to me at support@itsanecdotal.com

There are 12 available game modes in this version - fewer than previously - because a couple were extra-complicated to get working online. I'm still working on it, and the missing modes will be back in the game for the next big update.

The setup interface isn't the most intuitive, I'll be adding better button prompts to help with this.

What's Next

If you find any bugs in this version, please let me know. I'll be working on fixing outstanding issues and integrating the last game modes over the next couple of weeks, and I'll be back with another update soon!

Happy Playing,

Philip