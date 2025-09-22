 Skip to content
22 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

🎬 Cinema Simulator 2025 – v0.4.1 Update

Hello cinema lovers!
We’re back with a brand-new update for Cinema Simulator 2025. This version introduces major new features like pirated movies, inspector checks, and the film festival system. We’ve also improved performance and fixed several bugs.

🆕 New Features

  • Pirated Movie Mechanic:
    You can now buy pirated licenses from a shady character to screen movies more cheaply. But be careful!

  • Inspector Visits:
    An inspector will randomly arrive and check your theaters. If pirated movies are being shown, you’ll get fined. Don’t get caught!

  • Film Festival Mechanic:
    Every month, a film festival takes place, increasing audience demand. Screening films that fit the festival’s theme will boost satisfaction.

🔧 Improvements & Fixes

  • Various bug fixes.

  • Performance improvements.

📌 Note

Cinema Simulator 2025 is still in Early Access, and we’ll continue releasing updates regularly.

