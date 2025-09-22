🎬 Cinema Simulator 2025 – v0.4.1 Update
Hello cinema lovers!
We’re back with a brand-new update for Cinema Simulator 2025. This version introduces major new features like pirated movies, inspector checks, and the film festival system. We’ve also improved performance and fixed several bugs.
🆕 New Features
Pirated Movie Mechanic:
You can now buy pirated licenses from a shady character to screen movies more cheaply. But be careful!
Inspector Visits:
An inspector will randomly arrive and check your theaters. If pirated movies are being shown, you’ll get fined. Don’t get caught!
Film Festival Mechanic:
Every month, a film festival takes place, increasing audience demand. Screening films that fit the festival’s theme will boost satisfaction.
🔧 Improvements & Fixes
Various bug fixes.
Performance improvements.
📌 Note
Cinema Simulator 2025 is still in Early Access, and we’ll continue releasing updates regularly.
Changed files in this update