🎬 Cinema Simulator 2025 – v0.4.1 Update

Hello cinema lovers!

We’re back with a brand-new update for Cinema Simulator 2025. This version introduces major new features like pirated movies, inspector checks, and the film festival system. We’ve also improved performance and fixed several bugs.

🆕 New Features

Pirated Movie Mechanic:

You can now buy pirated licenses from a shady character to screen movies more cheaply. But be careful!

Inspector Visits:

An inspector will randomly arrive and check your theaters. If pirated movies are being shown, you’ll get fined. Don’t get caught!

Film Festival Mechanic:

Every month, a film festival takes place, increasing audience demand. Screening films that fit the festival’s theme will boost satisfaction.

🔧 Improvements & Fixes

Various bug fixes.

Performance improvements.

📌 Note

Cinema Simulator 2025 is still in Early Access, and we’ll continue releasing updates regularly.