BUG CORRECTIONS

Bug correction is always on top of our “to do” list. I’m really proud of the community we have because of its constant suggestions and feedbacks. This helped us a lot in finding bugs which sometimes could be very difficult to find.

The last effort we put in this area is the correction of the bug that make a Multiplayer battle to crash when a player leave the game: this should be fixed now



UI IMPROVEMENTS

A request that has been hanging there for so many years, is the possibility to invert the mouse wheel to zoom in and out in the 3D map. That was actually something you could already do but that means to go in a certain folder in another folder, search for a certain file, add a command line, etc. Now you can go in the Options screen, also in game, and tick the Invert mouse wheel option. Voilà!

OTHER NEW FEATURES

I think that the most exciting improvement here is the improved draw distance for trees, objects, terrain and units. You can tweak and find your sweet spot by playing with the Terrain options in the page 2 of the Options screen.



To improve Multiplayer experience, we added a popup message that inform the host of a game when someone leaves or drops so the host is aware of it and can decide if go on or restart the game.

LEADERBOARD AND ACHIEVEMENTS

And now that you have all this new stuff available, are you ready to launch your troops towards the enemy and dominate the Leaderboard? Show us and to the world who is the Scourge of War Master!

Unlock all the Achievements