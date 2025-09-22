Dear friend,

Starting today, September 22nd, and until September 29th, The Merry Fairy takes place in not one, but two Steam fests: The Spelkollektivet 8th Anniversary Showcase and the Summer Postcard celebration! Sadly, I am unable to offer a discount on these wonderful occasions, so instead, I focused on releasing the biggest update I have ever done until now.

Shiny New Things in The Merry Fairy Build 60

You can now choose between a Simple or Realistic way of gathering decorations ; the Simple way functions as a kind of stamp, allowing you to gather a decoration only once and then use it in your journal pages as many times as you wish. You may choose the style of scrapbooking in the Settings available through the Main Menu

Decorations can now be flipped horizontally and vertically : an often-requested feature is now finally available, opening up fresh new possibilities to decorate your journal pages!

Improved Bring to Front/ Send to Back functionality : the game now only accounts for layered decorations, so ordering them is now much easier

Chalmeris - a brand new radio channel: I am so incredibly happy to announce that Chalmeris, an artist whose work I have been following for a very long time, now has its own radio channel in Fairyland!

There are many other tweaks and updates, but I wanted to point out the ones that were most requested, because I hope they will bring you excitement and happiness! I also added a little bug report and feature request straight from my enchanted desk, and I encourage you to use it without hesitation because I love to receive feedback and ideas from you.

Spelkollektivet Mega Bundle