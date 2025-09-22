 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 September 2025 Build 20075721 Edited 22 September 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

We're excited to share some MASSIVE updates in Zen Rage! Here's what's new:

🎮 Complete Campaign Mode

We've introduced a full Story Mode with 11 unique levels! Follow the scientist's guidance through an epic journey from archaeological digs to boss battles. Each level features engaging cutscenes, unique objectives, and those hilarious psychological assessment reports that roast your destructive tendencies!

🛠️ Three New Tools

  • Marker: Scribble and draw colorful lines over your images with our enhanced drawing tool

  • Egg: Launch eggs across the screen with satisfying physics and realistic splat effects

  • Tomato: Throw tomatoes with parabolic trajectories and watch them create messy, colorful destruction

⚡ Major Performance Improvements

  • Smart Culling System: Only render what you can see for significantly better performance

  • Quality Settings: Optimize the game for your hardware with Low/Medium/High settings

  • Enhanced Ant AI: Smarter pheromone trails and more realistic ant behavior

  • Faster Loading: Improved asset loading and memory management

🎮 Enhanced Gameplay Features

  • Steam Integration: Full achievements and stats tracking

  • Localization Support: Multi-language support for our global community

  • Screenshot Mode: Take a screen capture of your current screen and start ZenRage using it as a background (Read more about screenshot mode here)

  • Refined Menu System: Completely refactored with added visual flair and better navigation

🐜 Improved Ant System

The ant colony mechanics have been completely overhauled with better pathfinding, more dynamic behavior, and interaction with your new tools. Eggs and tomatoes now leave pheromone trails that attract ants!

Stay tuned for more updates—we can't wait to share what's next!

Thanks for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2934011
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2934012
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link