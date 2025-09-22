Dear players,

We're excited to share some MASSIVE updates in Zen Rage! Here's what's new:

🎮 Complete Campaign Mode

We've introduced a full Story Mode with 11 unique levels! Follow the scientist's guidance through an epic journey from archaeological digs to boss battles. Each level features engaging cutscenes, unique objectives, and those hilarious psychological assessment reports that roast your destructive tendencies!

🛠️ Three New Tools

Marker: Scribble and draw colorful lines over your images with our enhanced drawing tool

Egg: Launch eggs across the screen with satisfying physics and realistic splat effects

Tomato: Throw tomatoes with parabolic trajectories and watch them create messy, colorful destruction

⚡ Major Performance Improvements

Smart Culling System: Only render what you can see for significantly better performance

Quality Settings: Optimize the game for your hardware with Low/Medium/High settings

Enhanced Ant AI: Smarter pheromone trails and more realistic ant behavior

Faster Loading: Improved asset loading and memory management

🎮 Enhanced Gameplay Features

Steam Integration: Full achievements and stats tracking

Localization Support: Multi-language support for our global community

Screenshot Mode: Take a screen capture of your current screen and start ZenRage using it as a background (Read more about screenshot mode here)

Refined Menu System: Completely refactored with added visual flair and better navigation

🐜 Improved Ant System

The ant colony mechanics have been completely overhauled with better pathfinding, more dynamic behavior, and interaction with your new tools. Eggs and tomatoes now leave pheromone trails that attract ants!

Stay tuned for more updates—we can't wait to share what's next!

Thanks for your continued support!