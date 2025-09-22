Hi Builders!

ːthebuilderːːladyengineerː🔷 Improved crane on Temple level - we removed the invisible wall that blocked crane operation. Additionally, we added a crane bumper - now you will know when you are about to collide, which will make you even more precise in your work.🔷 The display of subtitles on the Villa level has been improved. Until now, there was a problem in the second stage of building the house, where the instructions were not very clear, which could lead to problems with completing the building. Never again!🔷 We have improved the performance of the carriage in the Temple level – items should be easier to load and should not fall off so easily. We intend to further improve the functioning of the carriage, but this will be in the next fix, which is coming soon.Thank you and have fun!House Builder Team