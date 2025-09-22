Fixed an issue where Ellie could be pushed by a thrown cube when a pillar was on the floor in the Starlit Cave puzzle, causing her to clip through walls

Fixed an issue where Ellie’s speed changed abnormally when entering land with Cloudbloom seeds attached

Adjusted the number of completions required for certain flora and fauna research tasks

Increased the spawn rate of certain rare flora and fauna

Fixed an issue where interacting with One Eye Frogs underwater did not allow collection but consumed stamina

Fixed an issue where the map marker did not update when repairing the broken elevator in Cloud Valley Downstream

Fixed an issue where the repaired Witch Bridges in Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Upper and Lower did not function normally if Ellie fell into forced sleep during repairs

Fixed an issue where in Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Lower, Ellie could clip through walls by interacting with nearby mud while standing on the bubble transport platform

Adjusted fishing minigame so the time between a fish biting the float and fleeing is eased

Adjusted Herb Tea description to “limited uses” instead of “limited time”

Changed Pumpkin Terrier special variants to be more distinguishable by appearance