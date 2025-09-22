 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20075467
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.23.0

Patch Notes

Level Design

  • Fixed an issue where Ellie could be pushed by a thrown cube when a pillar was on the floor in the Starlit Cave puzzle, causing her to clip through walls

  • Fixed an issue where Ellie’s speed changed abnormally when entering land with Cloudbloom seeds attached

  • Adjusted the number of completions required for certain flora and fauna research tasks

  • Increased the spawn rate of certain rare flora and fauna

  • Fixed an issue where interacting with One Eye Frogs underwater did not allow collection but consumed stamina

  • Fixed an issue where the map marker did not update when repairing the broken elevator in Cloud Valley Downstream

  • Fixed an issue where the repaired Witch Bridges in Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Upper and Lower did not function normally if Ellie fell into forced sleep during repairs

  • Fixed an issue where in Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Lower, Ellie could clip through walls by interacting with nearby mud while standing on the bubble transport platform

  • Adjusted fishing minigame so the time between a fish biting the float and fleeing is eased

  • Adjusted Herb Tea description to “limited uses” instead of “limited time”

  • Changed Pumpkin Terrier special variants to be more distinguishable by appearance

  • Changed Cloud Gecko special variants to be more distinguishable by appearance

Sound

  • Re-fixed an issue where instrument sounds continued after Loverum and Lex finished their scheduled performances

Scenario

  • Adjusted part of the quest progression in <Learn to Fish>

  • Fixed missing translations and typos

Known Issues Being Fixed

  • Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape

  • Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial

  • Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button

  • Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)

  • Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)

Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.

However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

