v5.0.23.0
Patch Notes
Level Design
Fixed an issue where Ellie could be pushed by a thrown cube when a pillar was on the floor in the Starlit Cave puzzle, causing her to clip through walls
Fixed an issue where Ellie’s speed changed abnormally when entering land with Cloudbloom seeds attached
Adjusted the number of completions required for certain flora and fauna research tasks
Increased the spawn rate of certain rare flora and fauna
Fixed an issue where interacting with One Eye Frogs underwater did not allow collection but consumed stamina
Fixed an issue where the map marker did not update when repairing the broken elevator in Cloud Valley Downstream
Fixed an issue where the repaired Witch Bridges in Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Upper and Lower did not function normally if Ellie fell into forced sleep during repairs
Fixed an issue where in Starlit Cave Mid Inner - Lower, Ellie could clip through walls by interacting with nearby mud while standing on the bubble transport platform
Adjusted fishing minigame so the time between a fish biting the float and fleeing is eased
Adjusted Herb Tea description to “limited uses” instead of “limited time”
Changed Pumpkin Terrier special variants to be more distinguishable by appearance
Changed Cloud Gecko special variants to be more distinguishable by appearance
Sound
Re-fixed an issue where instrument sounds continued after Loverum and Lex finished their scheduled performances
Scenario
Adjusted part of the quest progression in <Learn to Fish>
Fixed missing translations and typos
Known Issues Being Fixed
Issue where the quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in the Starlit Cave puzzle vines and be unable to escape
Bug where the Jetpet does not appear in the initial Jetpet tutorial
Bug where after pressing the game start menu, the controls stop responding after loading when pressing a button
Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after ending the game and reloading the save file)
Issue where under certain conditions, quests do not progress properly (occurs if the game is not fully exited and a previous save file is reloaded)
Reloading a previous save may resolve certain bugs.
However, because you are loading an earlier save, any progress made since then will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord will greatly help us fix them.
Changed files in this update