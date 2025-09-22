I am thrilled to announce that after 3 years in development, The Home County is now available in Early Access! 🎉

With over 20–30 hours of content ready to play, I’d love for you to give it a try and I look forward to your feedback.

🐞 If you encounter bugs, or would like to share feedback, please join my Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/ncqjyqzWUZ

The Home County Roadmap

1st Major Update - Q4 2025

(exact date TBA)



❤️ Story & Romance

More detailed background stories - raising hearts from 2 to 4.

Protective characters, jealousy, and rivals to enrich social dynamics.

Romance social actions, like kissing and flirting with select characters.



📚 Hobbies

A writing hobby & library room in the Crystal Garden.

More variation in hobby tasks and outcomes.



⭐ World

Proper ceremony cutscenes for becoming a Lord/Lady.

More secrets hidden around the world.

More decor options to fully personalise your village.

​👒 Outfits

New hats & outfits.

Beards, dynamic beard growth & shaving.

​🔨 Technical

8GB RAM support.

Future Updates

Multiplayer.

Localisation.

A knitting hobby.

An orchardist villager.

If you have any burning ideas that you would love to see in The Home County, please join my Discord and I'll try to make it happen!

​Note: This roadmap is a reference for update goals and is subject to change.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support.

I hope that you enjoy your time in The Home County!