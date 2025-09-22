 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20075430 Edited 22 September 2025 – 11:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I am thrilled to announce that after 3 years in development, The Home County is now available in Early Access! 🎉

With over 20–30 hours of content ready to play, I’d love for you to give it a try and I look forward to your feedback.

🐞 If you encounter bugs, or would like to share feedback, please join my Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/ncqjyqzWUZ

The Home County Roadmap

1st Major Update - Q4 2025
(exact date TBA)

❤️ Story & Romance

  • More detailed background stories - raising hearts from 2 to 4.

  • Protective characters, jealousy, and rivals to enrich social dynamics.

  • Romance social actions, like kissing and flirting with select characters.


📚 Hobbies

  • A writing hobby & library room in the Crystal Garden.

  • More variation in hobby tasks and outcomes.


⭐ World

  • Proper ceremony cutscenes for becoming a Lord/Lady.

  • More secrets hidden around the world.

  • More decor options to fully personalise your village.

​👒 Outfits

  • New hats & outfits.

  • Beards, dynamic beard growth & shaving.

​🔨 Technical

  • 8GB RAM support.

Future Updates

  • Multiplayer.

  • Localisation.

  • A knitting hobby.

  • An orchardist villager.

  • If you have any burning ideas that you would love to see in The Home County, please join my Discord and I'll try to make it happen!

​Note: This roadmap is a reference for update goals and is subject to change.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your support.

I hope that you enjoy your time in The Home County!

