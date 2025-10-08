 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20075402 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:10:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We’ve listened to your feedback and made some tweaks to make the game even better - level difficulty adjustments and language fixes are just the start! 🌟

🎉 Love Is in the Air Event

💕 Happening every week, Friday to Monday! Stack those hearts, chase the good vibes, and dive in while the event lasts each weekend.

🛠️ What’s New in This Update?

  • 🗣️ Spanish localisation issues fixed – thanks for pointing them out!

  • 🇯🇵🇰🇷 Fonts for Japanese & Korean now look crisp and clear.

  • 💎 “Last Chance” is cheaper—grab it while you can!

  • 🎮 Level 45 and others got a glow-up—a little easier thanks to your feedback.

  • ⏱️ Instant Win timer now recharges every 6 hours and shows you the remaining countdown unti charged

Thanks for helping us make the game better every day 💖. Now go spread the love this week, see you in the event!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3902592
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link