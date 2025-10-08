Hey everyone! We’ve listened to your feedback and made some tweaks to make the game even better - level difficulty adjustments and language fixes are just the start! 🌟
🎉 Love Is in the Air Event
💕 Happening every week, Friday to Monday! Stack those hearts, chase the good vibes, and dive in while the event lasts each weekend.
🛠️ What’s New in This Update?
🗣️ Spanish localisation issues fixed – thanks for pointing them out!
🇯🇵🇰🇷 Fonts for Japanese & Korean now look crisp and clear.
💎 “Last Chance” is cheaper—grab it while you can!
🎮 Level 45 and others got a glow-up—a little easier thanks to your feedback.
⏱️ Instant Win timer now recharges every 6 hours and shows you the remaining countdown unti charged
Thanks for helping us make the game better every day 💖. Now go spread the love this week, see you in the event!
Changed files in this update