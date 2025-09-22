 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20075340 Edited 22 September 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
VR

🐛 Bug Fixes

- Fixed grid density numpad becoming hard to use after opening browser keyboard

Screen Collab

🚀 Features & Improvements

- AI generation of 3D meshes: when opening an empty room or selecting the import menu, generate a 3D mesh by typing a prompt, uploading an image, or using the current screen view. **Not currently available inside organisations.**
- Auto-select newly imported objects

🐛 Bug Fixes

- Fixed not being able to annotate on old comments
- Fixed box selection bypassing layer locks
- Matched export options wording to main app

