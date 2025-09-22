VR
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed grid density numpad becoming hard to use after opening browser keyboard
Screen Collab
🚀 Features & Improvements
- AI generation of 3D meshes: when opening an empty room or selecting the import menu, generate a 3D mesh by typing a prompt, uploading an image, or using the current screen view. **Not currently available inside organisations.**
- Auto-select newly imported objects
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Fixed not being able to annotate on old comments
- Fixed box selection bypassing layer locks
- Matched export options wording to main app
GS 6.5.500
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Gravity Sketch VR Content Depot 551371
