VR



🐛 Bug Fixes



- Fixed grid density numpad becoming hard to use after opening browser keyboard



Screen Collab



🚀 Features & Improvements



- AI generation of 3D meshes: when opening an empty room or selecting the import menu, generate a 3D mesh by typing a prompt, uploading an image, or using the current screen view. **Not currently available inside organisations.**

- Auto-select newly imported objects



🐛 Bug Fixes



- Fixed not being able to annotate on old comments

- Fixed box selection bypassing layer locks

- Matched export options wording to main app