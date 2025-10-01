 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock DOOM Eternal
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 October 2025 Build 20075320 Edited 1 October 2025 – 15:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, our favorite anti-protagonists!

Today we’re bringing you some exciting updates.

Bullet Noir Wins Big at the NYX Game Awards

We’re thrilled to announce that Bullet Noir has been recognized at the NYX Game Awards across multiple categories!

  • Gold Winner – Indie Games

  • Gold Winner – Best Art Direction

  • Gold Winner – Best Game Direction

  • Gold Winner – Best Music

  • Gold Winner – Best Visual Art

  • Gold Winner – Best Audio Design

  • Silver Winner – Best Storytelling

This is an incredible milestone for us, and it wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Thank you for joining us on this journey; this recognition is as much yours as it is ours.

Patch 1.0.1 is Live

Revenge is best served cold… and without bugs. Here’s what’s been fixed:

  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from getting the “Godlike” achievement in certain circumstances

  • Fixed an issue that broke Speedrun Mode in the House of Pain level

  • Fixed an issue that broke Speedrun Mode in the Metro – Part 1 level

  • Fixed an issue that occasionally caused a glitch with The Lady’s special ability effects

Thank you once again for your continued support, and as always, keep your guns locked and loaded.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Follow us on Bluesky

Join our Discord community

Visit the Wolcen Studio website

Changed files in this update

Depot 3204961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link