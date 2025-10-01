Hello, our favorite anti-protagonists!
Today we’re bringing you some exciting updates.
Bullet Noir Wins Big at the NYX Game Awards
We’re thrilled to announce that Bullet Noir has been recognized at the NYX Game Awards across multiple categories!
Gold Winner – Indie Games
Gold Winner – Best Art Direction
Gold Winner – Best Game Direction
Gold Winner – Best Music
Gold Winner – Best Visual Art
Gold Winner – Best Audio Design
Silver Winner – Best Storytelling
This is an incredible milestone for us, and it wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Thank you for joining us on this journey; this recognition is as much yours as it is ours.
Patch 1.0.1 is Live
Revenge is best served cold… and without bugs. Here’s what’s been fixed:
Fixed an issue that prevented players from getting the “Godlike” achievement in certain circumstances
Fixed an issue that broke Speedrun Mode in the House of Pain level
Fixed an issue that broke Speedrun Mode in the Metro – Part 1 level
Fixed an issue that occasionally caused a glitch with The Lady’s special ability effects
Thank you once again for your continued support, and as always, keep your guns locked and loaded.
