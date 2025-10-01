Hello, our favorite anti-protagonists!



Today we’re bringing you some exciting updates.



Bullet Noir Wins Big at the NYX Game Awards

We’re thrilled to announce that Bullet Noir has been recognized at the NYX Game Awards across multiple categories!

Gold Winner – Indie Games

Gold Winner – Best Art Direction

Gold Winner – Best Game Direction

Gold Winner – Best Music

Gold Winner – Best Visual Art

Gold Winner – Best Audio Design

Silver Winner – Best Storytelling

This is an incredible milestone for us, and it wouldn’t have been possible without your support. Thank you for joining us on this journey; this recognition is as much yours as it is ours.

Patch 1.0.1 is Live

Revenge is best served cold… and without bugs. Here’s what’s been fixed:

Fixed an issue that prevented players from getting the “Godlike” achievement in certain circumstances

Fixed an issue that broke Speedrun Mode in the House of Pain level

Fixed an issue that broke Speedrun Mode in the Metro – Part 1 level

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused a glitch with The Lady’s special ability effects

Thank you once again for your continued support, and as always, keep your guns locked and loaded.

