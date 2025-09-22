 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20075300 Edited 22 September 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Trampoline was not working predictable enough, we fixed that.

Note: Please report if you experience crash or disconnect. This is the path for crash logs that you can send us:
C:\\Users\\user\\AppData\\LocalLow\\OverloadGames\\Keep the Balance

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3732571
