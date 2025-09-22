Trampoline was not working predictable enough, we fixed that.
Note: Please report if you experience crash or disconnect. This is the path for crash logs that you can send us:
C:\\Users\\user\\AppData\\LocalLow\\OverloadGames\\Keep the Balance
Trampoline inconsistent velocity fix
