Build 412 Quest / 411 PC is out! :star: Thank you so much for supporting ZIX as it starts its journey through to 1.0 and beyond.

Our first few updates will focus on alleviating game breaking issues and balance.



Multiplayer & Lobbies - Fixed several crashes and made lobbies more reliable

- Added lobby codes and players online counter

- Lobbies re-open when returning to the hub after missions if it was open before the mission



Gameplay & Balance - Levels tuned (smaller segments, 3 per mission). Increased enemy count.

- Increased difficulty in general. This is just the beginning of balance changes.

- Rift Needle & bows: lower release damage, higher energy costs (Rift Needle release = 2 flames)

- Fixed boomerang sword poisoning the player.

- Adjusted Chaos juggling values

- Difficulty now persists when restarting.



Progression & Saving - Saves now occur only at key points

- Fixed missing rank-up tokens if Continue was pressed immediately

- Fixed cloud saving issue regarding unlocked weapons & ingredients



UI/UX - STATUS Screen now available to show modifiers / augments collected. (Press menu). Also updated visuals on Mission Control). This is very WIP and may not work properly.

- Last Stand: clearer indicators (head pointer, melee icon, billboarding bars, teammate progress)

- Guidance Navi look-at prompt; Credits UI template; shop lock/unlock icons; skins tab formatting

- Popup keyboard/input linkage fix; dynamic UI edge-case fix

- General menu polish, new sprites, chaos icon



Platforms - PCVR: timing aligned with XR device (fixedDeltaTime) (Thanks CircuitLord)

- Quest: added Quest Pro/Plus controller profiles



UP NEXT (NEXT FEW DAYS) - Run saving. Proving to be a bit tricky just cause we want it to work with multiplayer as well. Aiming to be done in a few days.

- More balance updates. We did a bit, but we want to tune weapons, enemies, enemy density and various player stats to make sure game is plenty challenging (when at higher difficulties)

- Dealing with crashes. We dealt with some multiplayer sided crashes but there are some weird ones causing crashes rather frequently.

- Fixing modifiers being missing.. and after-campaign missions from not showing bosses properly.

- Etc.. based on feedback & team availability.