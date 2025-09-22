Bug Fixes:
- Monolith & Pyramid properly turn into sand
- Sacrificial Altar will not give multiple uses back when things like dwarf mine into it
- Summon Titan shows the correct summoning range when using full Druidism
- Teammates can cast Herd Mentality without their game crashing
- Stone Familiar description modified slightly to be more clear
- Sandbag won't decrease your spells cast for that tower (which could cause things like full Stone damage resistance to reapply)
- First Turn Bubble does not take effect in the Sandbox
- In Replays the Illusion familiar will properly give allies health
- Random Spells + OG Spells will not give alt books
Patch 8.6
Update notes via Steam Community
