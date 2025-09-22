 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20074897 Edited 22 September 2025 – 10:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

Items

  • Added a new item: Seokryuhwajeon (Fire Arrow).

  • The dish name Samgyetang has been changed to Yeongyetang.

Environment / Structures

  • Added straw fences to some shops.

  • Shadow intensity has been reduced and overall brightness slightly increased.

UI/UX

  • Updated the mission waypoint icon displayed on the map.

  • Modified the scroll design of certain UI elements.

  • Updated the button design in the Encyclopedia UI.

Optimization / Graphics

  • Added a button in the Save Slot UI that directly opens the folder containing save data and log files.

  • Optimized memory usage of certain NPCs.

  • Optimized several item icons.

User Convenience

  • Updated the Help section with additional explanations for the negotiation system.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where companions could get stuck on elevated terrain after jumping during combat.

  • Fixed an issue where mounted enemy NPCs appeared to be pulled toward the player after attacking.

Changed files in this update

