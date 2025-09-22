Improvements
Items
Added a new item: Seokryuhwajeon (Fire Arrow).
The dish name Samgyetang has been changed to Yeongyetang.
Environment / Structures
Added straw fences to some shops.
Shadow intensity has been reduced and overall brightness slightly increased.
UI/UX
Updated the mission waypoint icon displayed on the map.
Modified the scroll design of certain UI elements.
Updated the button design in the Encyclopedia UI.
Optimization / Graphics
Added a button in the Save Slot UI that directly opens the folder containing save data and log files.
Optimized memory usage of certain NPCs.
Optimized several item icons.
User Convenience
Updated the Help section with additional explanations for the negotiation system.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where companions could get stuck on elevated terrain after jumping during combat.
Fixed an issue where mounted enemy NPCs appeared to be pulled toward the player after attacking.
