Track layer

Fixed derailment when removing a turnout but not reversing far enough for the turnout to be completely removed, then re-entering the removed turnout



Fixed track removal mode to stay on if engaged on non-removable track



Fixed inconsistent height reading on the minimap when digging or filling



Fixed inaccurate steering when using the control panel steering lever



Fixed gearbox to engage gears more reliably



Fixed first brake notch to actually do something



Fixed grade lever, grade gauge and grade markings on the control panel



Changed lasers to be shown only as far as you have track remaining. If the lasers start disappearing, you're running out of track



Added curve lasers when highlighting the "min radius" or the "build turnout" HUD option. Recall that the min radius setting also affects the radius of new turnouts



Added missing front coupler unlocking handle



Added a horn below the brake lever



Derailments

Fixed vehicles to reset properly when rerailing is not possible



Changed resetting to use home sidings as backup respawn places if the real spawning track is occupied



Added train speed to AI derailment message



Markers

Fixed removal of height markers to work more reliably near other signs



Made it possible to teleport to height markers by clicking on the minimap



Added grade from the current camera position to the marker when highlighting a marker on the minimap



AI

Fixed AI sometimes getting stuck at a signal



Fixed slow loco brake valve operation to match medium and fast locos. This will help the AI brake correctly



Adjusted AI braking again



Miscellaneous

Fixed incorrect positioning of icons on map 1 minimap



Fixed camera height to not override marker height when highlighting a marker on the minimap



Fixed external view to remember last camera position



Attempted to fix a rare scenery loading crash



Attempted to fix train getting stuck when crashing into a gate rear first



Added background color fill to home dirt storage menu option



Restored option to buy track directly into the track car, now with a better description



Patch 10 is now live with several improvements to the track layer to make track laying and removal easier:Apologies for the unnecessarily large file size of this patch, caused by bad Unity default packing settings.The next patch will fix problems with physics, couplers and the walking mode.