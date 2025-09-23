Track layer
- Fixed derailment when removing a turnout but not reversing far enough for the turnout to be completely removed, then re-entering the removed turnout
- Fixed track removal mode to stay on if engaged on non-removable track
- Fixed inconsistent height reading on the minimap when digging or filling
- Fixed inaccurate steering when using the control panel steering lever
- Fixed gearbox to engage gears more reliably
- Fixed first brake notch to actually do something
- Fixed grade lever, grade gauge and grade markings on the control panel
- Changed lasers to be shown only as far as you have track remaining. If the lasers start disappearing, you're running out of track
- Added curve lasers when highlighting the "min radius" or the "build turnout" HUD option. Recall that the min radius setting also affects the radius of new turnouts
- Added missing front coupler unlocking handle
- Added a horn below the brake lever
Derailments
- Fixed vehicles to reset properly when rerailing is not possible
- Changed resetting to use home sidings as backup respawn places if the real spawning track is occupied
- Added train speed to AI derailment message
Markers
- Fixed removal of height markers to work more reliably near other signs
- Made it possible to teleport to height markers by clicking on the minimap
- Added grade from the current camera position to the marker when highlighting a marker on the minimap
AI
- Fixed AI sometimes getting stuck at a signal
- Fixed slow loco brake valve operation to match medium and fast locos. This will help the AI brake correctly
- Adjusted AI braking again
Miscellaneous
- Fixed incorrect positioning of icons on map 1 minimap
- Fixed camera height to not override marker height when highlighting a marker on the minimap
- Fixed external view to remember last camera position
- Attempted to fix a rare scenery loading crash
- Attempted to fix train getting stuck when crashing into a gate rear first
- Added background color fill to home dirt storage menu option
- Restored option to buy track directly into the track car, now with a better description
Apologies for the unnecessarily large file size of this patch, caused by bad Unity default packing settings.
The next patch will fix problems with physics, couplers and the walking mode.
