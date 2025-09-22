Necrology (currently in the beta only!)

We've added a necrology to the game!

This lists all your fallen soldiers, along with the cause of their deaths. Deaths are easy to miss sometimes, and as a new player their cause might not be fully understood, so this should help you figure out why a soldier might have fallen and how to avoid it next time.

An easier way to switch between branches

You can now easily switch to the beta branch (and back to the default one, if you like) right from the main menu!

Keep in mind that this option only shows up if you have the game's language set to English.

Full patch notes:

Main Game Version 1.0.0.2

Added a button to switch between beta and stable builds in-game.

Fixed the “Accept all the different opportunity types” achievement being ungettable.

Fixed the promoted version of Margrave Mizla and his successor giving less power than specified.

Fixed Borbak, long-neck liaison activating with Robert Horka’s arrow.

Fixed Mercer Tarcha occasionally not giving armor to adjacent cards.

Slightly changed the behaviour of Ibran, eager scout.

Translation improvements for Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

Beta Version 1.0.1.1e

You can now switch to this version from the main menu! Alternatively, right click the game in Steam and go to Properties > Betas.