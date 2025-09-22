Dear All,
Thank you for enjoying 'Marisa of Liartop Mountain'
We are pleased to announce the release of version 1.0.4.
■1.0.4 Bug Fixes[list]
【English】Updated dice and item text
Fixed an issue where rolling a “9” would cause progression to halt in certain battles against Love Thieves in Chapter 2
Fixed an issue where rolling a “4” would cause progression to halt in certain battles against Yellow riding hood in Chapter 3
Fixed an issue where, when discarding dice while holding 12 dice, newly acquired dice could not be selected for discard depending on the operating environment.
※As a result of this fix, mouse wheel scrolling is no longer possible in the dice inventory.
If you notice any issues, please post them in the bug report thread.
Please continue to enjoy ‘Marisa of Liartop Mountain’!
Alliance Arts
Changed files in this update