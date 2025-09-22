 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong Dying Light: The Beast The Leviathan's fantasy skate. Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20074533 Edited 22 September 2025 – 11:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear All,

Thank you for enjoying 'Marisa of Liartop Mountain'
We are pleased to announce the release of version 1.0.4.

■1.0.4 Bug Fixes

[list]

  • 【English】Updated dice and item text

    • [*][p] Fixed an issue where Mother Owl would not appear in a specific scene in Chapter 1 \[/p][/*]

  • Fixed an issue where rolling a “9” would cause progression to halt in certain battles against Love Thieves in Chapter 2

  • Fixed an issue where rolling a “4” would cause progression to halt in certain battles against Yellow riding hood in Chapter 3

  • Fixed an issue where, when discarding dice while holding 12 dice, newly acquired dice could not be selected for discard depending on the operating environment.
    ※As a result of this fix, mouse wheel scrolling is no longer possible in the dice inventory.

    • [/list]

    If you notice any issues, please post them in the bug report thread.
    Please continue to enjoy ‘Marisa of Liartop Mountain’!

    Alliance Arts

    Changed files in this update

    Depot 2514631
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link