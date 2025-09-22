Dear All,



Thank you for enjoying 'Marisa of Liartop Mountain'

We are pleased to announce the release of version 1.0.4.





■1.0.4 Bug Fixes

【English】Updated dice and item text

Fixed an issue where rolling a “9” would cause progression to halt in certain battles against Love Thieves in Chapter 2

Fixed an issue where rolling a “4” would cause progression to halt in certain battles against Yellow riding hood in Chapter 3

Fixed an issue where, when discarding dice while holding 12 dice, newly acquired dice could not be selected for discard depending on the operating environment.

※As a result of this fix, mouse wheel scrolling is no longer possible in the dice inventory.



[list][*][p] Fixed an issue where Mother Owl would not appear in a specific scene in Chapter 1 \[/p][/*][/list]

If you notice any issues, please post them in the bug report thread.

Please continue to enjoy ‘Marisa of Liartop Mountain’!



Alliance Arts

