 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock skate. Renown
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20074411 Edited 22 September 2025 – 17:19:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
add feature :
- Trap escape from memedi
- QTE for fight vs enemy/leyak

and automatic active event halloween start on 27 - 31 oktober 2025
include thema halloween and cloth

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3443591
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3443592
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link